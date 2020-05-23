शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi spoke on phone with Gotabaya Rajapaksa regarding ongoing covid 19

पीएम मोदी ने श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोटबाया राजपक्षे से कोरोना को लेकर की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 03:10 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी-गोटबाया राजपक्षे (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी-गोटबाया राजपक्षे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोटबाया राजपक्षे से बातचीत की। दोनों नेताओं के बीच कोरोना वायरस महामारी और क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य और आर्थिक प्रभावों की संभावनाओं को लेकर बात हुई।

बातचीत के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति को आश्वासन दिया कि भारत कोविड-19 के प्रभावों को कम करने के लिए श्रीलंका को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान करना जारी रखेगा। दोनों नेता श्रीलंका में भारतीय सहायता प्राप्त विकास परियोजनाओं में तेजी लाने की आवश्यकता पर सहमत हुए।
 

 

 

narendra modi coronavirus gotabaya rajapaksa

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

