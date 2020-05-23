पीएम मोदी ने श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोटबाया राजपक्षे से कोरोना को लेकर की बात

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोटबाया राजपक्षे से बातचीत की। दोनों नेताओं के बीच कोरोना वायरस महामारी और क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य और आर्थिक प्रभावों की संभावनाओं को लेकर बात हुई।
PM assured Sri Lankan President that India would continue to provide all possible support to Sri Lanka for mitigating the effects of COVID. Both leaders agreed on the need to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka. https://t.co/RV5mmsz7yH— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.