PM Modi on Manipur: 'मणिपुर की घटना से हृदय क्रोध से भरा है', प्रधानमंत्री बोले- 140 करोड़ देशवासी शर्मसार हुए

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV

और पढ़ें





बता दें कि मणिपुर में जारी हिंसा के बीच एक विचलित करने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया है। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि लोगों की भीड़ दो महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर परेड करा रही है। इस दौरान कथित तौर पर महिलाओं के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने के भी आरोप हैं। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद से ही विपक्ष इस मुद्दे पर सरकार पर हमलावर हो गया है। मानसून सत्र के दौरान भी इस मुद्दे पर हंगामा होने के आसार हैं। सरकार भी संसद में मणिपुर हिंसा पर चर्चा के लिए तैयार हो गई है।



मुख्यमंत्री ने सख्त कार्रवाई की बात कही

मणिपुर की घटना पर आलोचना से घिरे राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने भी घटना पर दुख जताया है और ट्वीट कर बताया कि इस मामले में पहली गिरफ्तारी हो गई है और घटना की जांच की जा रही है। मुख्यमंत्री ने दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है। — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023 बता दें कि मणिपुर में जारी हिंसा के बीच एक विचलित करने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया है। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि लोगों की भीड़ दो महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर परेड करा रही है। इस दौरान कथित तौर पर महिलाओं के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने के भी आरोप हैं। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद से ही विपक्ष इस मुद्दे पर सरकार पर हमलावर हो गया है। मानसून सत्र के दौरान भी इस मुद्दे पर हंगामा होने के आसार हैं। सरकार भी संसद में मणिपुर हिंसा पर चर्चा के लिए तैयार हो गई है।मणिपुर की घटना पर आलोचना से घिरे राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने भी घटना पर दुख जताया है और ट्वीट कर बताया कि इस मामले में पहली गिरफ्तारी हो गई है और घटना की जांच की जा रही है। मुख्यमंत्री ने दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है।

विज्ञापन