PM Modi on Manipur: 'मणिपुर की घटना से हृदय क्रोध से भरा है', प्रधानमंत्री बोले- 140 करोड़ देशवासी शर्मसार हुए

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed