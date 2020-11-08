शहर चुनें
PM Modi congratulates Biden-Harris, said- Indo-American relations will reach new heights

पीएम मोदी ने दी बाइडन-हैरिस को बधाई, कहा- नए मुकाम पर पहुंचेंगे भारत-अमेरिकी संबंध

Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 12:34 AM IST
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुने गए जो बाइडन को बधाई देते हुए दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों में और बेहतरी की उम्मीद जताई है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मैं आशान्वित हूं कि दोनों देश एक साथ काम करेंगे और भारत-अमेरिका रिश्तों को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे। 
साथ ही उन्होंने उप-राष्ट्रपति चुनी गई कमला हैरिस को भी बधाई दी है। उन्होंने कमला हैरिस को टैग करते हुए लिखा कि आपकी कामयाबी नई राह दिखाने वाली है और सभी भारतीय-अमेरिकी नागरिकों को इस पर गर्व होगा। 


 
india news national pm modi india us relation joe biden kamala harris donald trump potus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

X