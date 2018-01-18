Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi and Amit Shah Explain the allegations of VHP leader Pravin Togadia Saya Shiv Sena

शिवसेना का मोदी-शाह पर हमला, कहा- तोगड़िया मामले पर दें जवाब

एजेंसी, मुंबई  Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 06:58 PM IST
PM Modi and Amit Shah Explain the allegations of VHP leader Pravin Togadia Saya Shiv Sena
विश्व हिंदू परिषद के नेता प्रवीण तोगड़िया - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
विश्व हिंदू परिषद (वीएचपी) के नेता प्रवीण तोगड़िया के आरोपों पर बृहस्पतिवार को शिवसेना ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह पर सीधा हमला बोला। तोगड़िया ने मोदी और शाह पर निशाना साधते हुए अपनी हत्या की साजिश किए जाने का आरोप लगाया है।

भाजपा के गठबंधन की साथी शिवसेना लगातार अनेकों मुद्दों पर मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधती रहती है। उसने दोनों नेताओं से तोगड़िया के आरोपों पर स्पष्टीकरण देने की मांग की है। 

RELATED

अपने मुखपत्र सामना के संपादकीय शिवसेना ने लिखा है कि अगर हिंदुत्व-समर्थक लोगों को ही भारत में अपनी जान का डर लगने लगेगा तो मोदी और शाह को सामने आकर जवाब देना चाहिए। भाजपा नेतृत्व वाली नई सरकार जबसे सत्ता में आई है तब से ही लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी सहित अनेक लोगों की आवाज को दबाया जा चुका है।
shiv sena pm modi amit shah vhp pravin togadia bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

anusha dandekar poses in front of media at dabboo ratnani party
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मीडिया के सामने दिए ऐसे पोज, oops moment का ‌हो गईं शिकार

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat 4 reasons for protest karni sena
Bollywood

आखिर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध क्यों कर रही है करणी सेना, कहीं ये 4 कारण तो नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2018

Akash Dadlani KICKED OUT From The Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat
Television

Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट की हरकत ने किया सबको शर्मिंदा, अगले शो से धक्के देकर निकाला गया

18 जनवरी 2018

week 2nd barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के फिनाले में 'फेल' हुए सलमान, टॉप 10 लिस्ट से सामने आया सबूत

18 जनवरी 2018

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

nuclear capable agni 5 missile test ICBM which has a strike range of over 5,000 km
India News

अग्नि-5 मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, रेंज में आये चीन के कई शहर

भारत ने गुरुवार को अपनी परमाणु क्षमता से लैस मिसाइल अग्नि-5 का परीक्षण किया।

18 जनवरी 2018

supreme court orders film padmaavat will release in all states
India News

देशभर में रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावत', भड़की करणी सेना की अपील- हॉल में जनता लगाए कर्फ्यू

18 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court gave green signal to Padmaavat after that leaders start giving their reactions
India News

पद्मावत को SC की हरी झंडी के बाद नेताओं में जुबानी जंग शुरू, बैन पर अड़ी करणी सेना

18 जनवरी 2018

Kamal Haasan slams central Governemnt for tax collection issue
India News

कमल हासन बोले- तमिलनाडु से टैक्स लेकर उत्तर भारत का विकास, एकजुट हो जाएं 'द्रविड़'

18 जनवरी 2018

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said There is plenty of evidence against Hafiz Saeed
India News

झूठ बोल रहा पाक,आतंकी हाफिज सईद के खिलाफ सबूतों की भरमार : हामिद करजई

18 जनवरी 2018

Know about Indian nuclear capable Agni-5 missile Characteristics
India News

परमाणु क्षमता से लैस अग्नि-5 मिसाइल की क्या हैं खूबियां, जानिए

18 जनवरी 2018

Benjamin Netanyahu meets baby Moshe Nariman House Mumbai
India News

मुंबई: 26/11 हमले में जिंदा बचे मोशे से नेतन्याहू ने की मुलाकात

18 जनवरी 2018

Narendra Modi, who arrived in Palestine on February 10, will be the first Indian Prime Minister
India News

10 फरवरी को फलस्तीन पहुंचने वाले नरेंद्र मोदी होंगे पहले भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री

18 जनवरी 2018

SC Justice Jasti Chelameswar said he wants the judiciary to be strong
India News

जज विवाद: छुट्टी पर गए जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर बोले- 'कहीं ज्यादा बड़ी है समस्या, जल्द हो समाधान'

18 जनवरी 2018

sc refused plea to restrict media reporting on judges controversy
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट संग्रामः मीडिया पर रोक लगाने से SC का इनकार

18 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

GST काउंसिल की 25वीं मीटिंग, देखिए ये चीजें हुईं सस्ती

गुरुवार को दिल्ली में जीएसटी काउंसिल की 25वीं बैठक में कई अहम मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। इस मीटिंग में आम जनता के लिए जीएसटी को और भी ज्यादा सरल करने के मुद्दे पर बात हुई।

18 जनवरी 2018

SUPREME COURT LIFTS BAN FROM PADMAVAT FOUR STATES, WHAT HAPPENED IN COURT 1:05

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ‘पद्मावत’ से हटाया बैन, देखिए कोर्ट रूम में क्या हुआ!

18 जनवरी 2018

long range missile Agni-5 succesfully tested from Odisha 3:01

अग्नि-5 मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, पाकिस्तान से लेकर चीन तक कर सकती है वार

18 जनवरी 2018

Producer of padmawat moves on supreme court for padmawati ban 1:03

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का छह राज्यों में पद्मावत पर बैन के खिलाफ स्टे

18 जनवरी 2018

HEAVY FIRING FROM PAKISTANI TROOPS AT BORDER, ONE BSF SOLDIER MARTYRED IN JAMMU-KASHMIR 1:42

भारतीय सीमा पर एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान ने की गोलीबारी,एक बीएसएफ जवान शहीद

18 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Shiv Sena expressed concern over the Indian soldiers killed By Pakistani border firing
India News

सैनिकों की मौत पर शिवसेना ने जताई चिंता, कहा- 13 साल में शहीद हुए 1600 जवान

17 जनवरी 2018

shiv sena chief uddhav thackeray gives comments on Supreme Courts judges revolt
India News

SC जज विवाद में कूदी शिवसेना, उद्धव ने पूछा- आखिर जजों को ऐसा क्यों करना पड़ा?

13 जनवरी 2018

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant stabbed to death outside his home
India News

मुंबई: शिवसेना नेता की चाकू मारकर हत्या, घर के बाहर हुआ हमला

8 जनवरी 2018

Maharashtra going towards anarchy: Shiv Sena
India News

अराजकता की ओर बढ़ रहा महाराष्ट्र : शिवसेना

7 जनवरी 2018

Shiv Sena hit out at govt over soldiers deaths in ‘peace time’
India News

शिवसेना का बड़ा हमला, पाक कर रहा था सैनिकों की हत्या, प्रचार में व्यस्त थी भाजपा

26 दिसंबर 2017

Shiv sena slams bjp after Gujarat assembly elections results 
India News

शिवसेना का भाजपा पर तंज, कहा- गुजरात चुनाव में दो बंदरों ने शेर को जड़ा थप्पड़

19 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.