किसान आंदोलन : पीयूष गोयल बोले- किसानों से चर्चा करने को 24 घंटे तैयार केंद्र सरकार

केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने शनिवार को कहा कि किसानों के साथ चर्चा करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार 24 घंटे तैयार है। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि अगर किसानों को विरोध वाकई माओवादियों और नक्सलियों के प्रभाव के बिना है, तो हमारे किसान भाई निश्चित तौर पर समझेंगे कि कृषि कानून उनके देश और देश के हित में हैं। इसके बाद भी अगर उन्हें कोई संदेह है, तो केंद्र सरकार के दरवाजे उनसे बातचीत के लिए खुले हैं।

Centre is ready 24 hrs a day to hold discussions with the farmers. If protest is freed from maoists & naxals, then our farmers will definitely understand that laws are in their & country's interest: Even after that if they've any doubt, we're open for talks:Union Min Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/9JSTemitLD

I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands:Union Min Piyush Goyal https://t.co/0o0TaxUCNz