शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Piyush Goyal said Centre is ready 24 hrs a day to hold discussions with the farmers

किसान आंदोलन : पीयूष गोयल बोले- किसानों से चर्चा करने को 24 घंटे तैयार केंद्र सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 08:52 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने शनिवार को कहा कि  किसानों के साथ चर्चा करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार 24 घंटे तैयार है। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि अगर किसानों को  विरोध वाकई माओवादियों और नक्सलियों के प्रभाव के बिना है, तो हमारे किसान भाई निश्चित तौर पर समझेंगे कि कृषि कानून उनके देश और देश के हित में हैं। इसके बाद भी अगर उन्हें कोई संदेह है, तो केंद्र सरकार के दरवाजे उनसे बातचीत के लिए खुले हैं। 
विज्ञापन


केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा,  मुझे विश्वास है कि अधिकांश किसान कृषि कानून के साथ खड़े हैं, उनमें से कुछ के पास कुछ आरक्षण था। एक बिंदु पर चर्चा के बाद बाहर निकल जाना इस विरोध का समाधान नहीं है, इस तरह वार्ता को बीच में छोड़ देना दर्शाता है कि आंदोलन उनके हाथों से बाहर निकल गया है। 



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national piyush goyal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

संयुक्त किसान आंदोलन के नेताओं की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
Delhi NCR

किसान आंदोलन: 14 दिसंबर को भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे अन्नदाता, कहा- संशोधन मंजूर नहीं

12 दिसंबर 2020

Smartphone Myths
Tech Diary

स्मार्टफोन के बारे में वो आठ अफवाहें, जिन्हें आप मानते हैं सच

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भारतीय पुलिस सेवा
India News

बंगाल के बवाल का साइड इफेक्ट: केंद्र ने तीन आईपीएस अफसरों को प्रतिनियुक्ति पर बुलाया

12 दिसंबर 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

शाकाहारी हैं ये चार भारतीय क्रिकेटर, बल्ले से निकले शॉट्स में दिखती है अद्भुत ताकत

12 दिसंबर 2020

Rohit sharma declares fit by BCCI but have to pass re assessment after a two week quarantine
Cricket News

BCCI ने रोहित शर्मा को फिट तो घोषित कर दिया, लेकिन कहानी में एक और पेंच है

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हर साल 96,000 से अधिक महिलाओं में सर्वाइकल कैंसर का पता चलता है
Health & Fitness

बार-बार पेशाब आना हो सकता है सर्वाइकल कैंसर का लक्षण, इस जानलेवा बीमारी को न करें नजरअंदाज 

12 दिसंबर 2020

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के लिए लगा फुट मसाजर, वाशिंग मशीन, खाना बनाने की मशीन
Delhi NCR

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलनः वाशिंग मशीन से लेकर फुट मसाजर तक किसानों की सेवा में हैं कई इंतजाम

12 दिसंबर 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर से दुल्हन लेकर आया दूल्हा
Agra

गांव में हेलीकॉप्टर से दुल्हन को विदा कराकर आया दूल्हा, देखने वालों का लग गया हुजूम

12 दिसंबर 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (14 से 20 दिसंबर तक)
Predictions

Weekly Horoscope: 14 से 20 दिसंबर तक पांच राशियों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ, पढ़ें साप्ताहिक राशिफल

12 दिसंबर 2020

आधार-पैन कार्ड
Personal Finance

इस तारीख तक आधार से लिंक नहीं किया पैन कार्ड, तो लगेगा 10000 का जुर्माना, जानिए तरीका

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X