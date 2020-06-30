शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Petition to High Court related to writing the names of goods manufacturing countries on e-commerce websites

ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइटों पर सामान बनाने वाले देशों के नाम लिखने संबंधित दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 08:59 PM IST
विज्ञापन
delhi high court
delhi high court

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है, जिसमें केंद्र से ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइटों पर बिक्री के लिए पेश किए जाने वाले उत्पादों के उत्पादक देशों के नाम सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा गया है।
विज्ञापन

 
गौरतलब है कि पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत-चीन सीमा के बीच चल रहे तनाव के बीच देशभर में चीन और वहां के सामान के बहिष्कार की बात चल रही है, ऐसे में चीनी सामानों की पहचान के लिए कई तरह की पहल भी शुरू हुई है। उधर सोमवार को भारत सरकार ने भी 59 चीन एप्स को बैन कर दिया।
UPSEE की तैयारी का काउंटडाउन शुरू, एक क्रैश कोर्स से बदल सकती है तकदीर
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi high court india china standoff china products list in india e commerce pil in delhi high court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश के 80 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को मिलेगा नवंबर तक मुफ्त राशन : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

30 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चीन नहीं संभाल पा रहा 'डिजिटल झटका', कहा- भारत से करेंगे प्रतिबंध हटाने की मांग

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Aman Mani Tripathi
Gorakhpur

विधायक अमनमणि आज कर रहे हैं दूसरी शादी, सामने आई दुल्हन की पहली तस्वीर

30 जून 2020

समा एल मासरी
World

कौन है मिस्र की बेली डांसर जिनकी तस्वीरों को समाज के लिए माना जा रहा खतरा

30 जून 2020

एक जुलाई से होने वाले बदलाव
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: कल से बदलेंगे गैस सिलिंडर, ATM, PF, बचत खाते, आदि से जुड़े ये 10 नियम

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
pubg game
Tech Diary

PUBG और Zoom एप क्यों नहीं किया गया बैन, यहां है जवाब

30 जून 2020

चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता झाओ लिजियान
World

एप्स पर पाबंदी से तिलमिलाया चीन, अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून का देने लगा हवाला

30 जून 2020

अमनमणि त्रिपाठी और सारा सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपी के बड़े नेता अमनमणि की लवस्टोरी, पहली पत्नी का मर्डर और पांच साल बाद दूसरी शादी तक की पूरी कहानी

30 जून 2020

camscanner alternative app
Mobile Apps

Camscanner पर बैन लगने से हैं परेशान तो इन पांच Apps को करें ट्राई

30 जून 2020

रेखा और फरजाना
Bollywood

रेखा की हर जरूरत का ख्याल रखती हैं फरजाना, परछाई बनकर 32 साल से हैं साथ, लग चुके हैं कई आरोप

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited