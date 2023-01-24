Video: फ्लाईओवर पर चढ़कर दोनों हाथों से नोट बरसाने लगा शख्स, बटोरने के लिए जुट गई भीड़, पुलिस खोज में जुटी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें एक शख्स अजीबोगरीब हरकत करते हुए दिखाई दे रहा है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एख शख्स फ्लाइओवर पर चढ़कर दस रुपये के नोट बरसा रहा है। उसके पास नोट के कई बंडल थे। एक एक कर वह बंडल खोलता गया और नोट बरसाता गया।
An unknown person allegedly threw cash (Rs. 10 notes)from KR Puram flyover in #Bengaluru. There was rush from people to collect the cash. It lead to frenzy. Cops are investigating and trying to identify the person #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/QZkOWAdAN6— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 24, 2023
An unknown person threw Rs 10 notes ( more than 3k) from City Market flyover in #Bengaluru.Police is investigating the incident...@DCPWestBCP pic.twitter.com/tF6wnL7eIM— Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) January 24, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.