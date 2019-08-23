जो लोग वीर सावरकर को नहीं मानते, उन्हें सरेआम पीटना चाहिएः उद्धव ठाकरे

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray: People who don’t believe in Veer Savarkar must be beaten in public, because they won’t realise the struggle and importance of Veer Sarvarkar in India's independence. Even Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar in the past pic.twitter.com/L09cKLjZ5C— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने विदेशी विनिमय कानून के कथित उल्लंघन को लेकर जेट एयरवेज के संस्थापक नरेश गोयल के परिसरों की शुक्रवार को तलाशी ली। अधिकारियों ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली और मुंबई स्थित परिसरों की तलाशी ली गई।
23 अगस्त 2019