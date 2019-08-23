शहर चुनें

People who does not believe in Veer Savarkar must be beaten in public

जो लोग वीर सावरकर को नहीं मानते, उन्हें सरेआम पीटना चाहिएः उद्धव ठाकरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 05:31 PM IST
उद्धव ठाकरे
उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : ANI
शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे अपने बयानों को लेकर काफी चर्चित रहते हैं। इस बार उन्होंने वीर सावरकर को लेकर ऐसा बयान दिया है जिससे हंगामा खड़ा हो सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो लोग वीर सावरकर को नहीं मानते उन्हें सार्वजनिक रूप से पीटना चाहिए क्योंकि उन्हें भारत की स्वतंत्रता में वीर सरवरकर के संघर्ष और महत्व के बारे में नहीं पता है। यहां तक कि राहुल गांधी ने भी अतीत में वीर सावरकर का अपमान किया है।
दरअसल, यह मामला दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के नॉर्थ कैंपस में लगाई गई वीर सावरकर की मूर्ति से संबंधित है। एनएसयूआई के भारी विरोध के बाद जब शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे से इस मामले पर सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने इसपर अपने अंदाज में जवाब दिया।
uddhav thackeray veer savarkar rahul gandhi वीर सावरकर उद्धव ठाकरे
जेट एयरवेज के पूर्व चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल
India News

जेट एयरवेज के संस्थापक नरेश गोयल के घर समेत कई जगहों पर ईडी का छापा

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने विदेशी विनिमय कानून के कथित उल्लंघन को लेकर जेट एयरवेज के संस्थापक नरेश गोयल के परिसरों की शुक्रवार को तलाशी ली। अधिकारियों ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली और मुंबई स्थित परिसरों की तलाशी ली गई।

23 अगस्त 2019

सीबीआई ने पी चिदंबरम को गिरफ्तार किया
India News

चिदंबरम से सीबीआई को चाहिए वे खास फाइलें, जिनमें छिपा है सौदों का राज

23 अगस्त 2019

गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम
India News

सोमवार तक ईडी केस में चिदंबरम को राहत, सिब्बल का हाईकोर्ट पर गंभीर आरोप

23 अगस्त 2019

अभिषेक सिंघवी और जयराम रमेश
India News

जयराम रमेश के बाद बोले सिंघवी- मोदी को खलनायक की तरह पेश करना गलत

23 अगस्त 2019

Supreme Court to hear constitutional validity of triple talaq law, notice issued to center
India News

तीन तलाक कानून की संवैधानिक वैधता पर सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, केंद्र को जारी किया नोटिस

23 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई तट पर भारत और अमेरिका के तटरक्षकों ने संयुक्त अभ्यास में लिया हिस्सा

23 अगस्त 2019

तमिलनाडु पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तमिलनाडु में घुसे लश्कर के छह आतंकवादी, कोयंबटूर में अलर्ट

23 अगस्त 2019

फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी का स्वागत
India News

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक के बाद पहली बार पाकिस्तानी हवाई क्षेत्र होकर फ्रांस पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

23 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अदालत ने चिदंबरम और कार्ति की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर फैसला तीन सितंबर तक रखा सुरक्षित

23 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व मंत्री आरिफ मोहम्मद खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उच्च सदन के सदस्य बनेंगे आरिफ मोहम्मद खान, मनोनीत या बतौर भाजपा सदस्य पहुंचेंगे राज्यसभा

23 अगस्त 2019

