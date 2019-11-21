शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   People of Tamil Nadu will show their miracle in 2021 assembly elections: Rajinikanth

तमिलनाडु की जनता 2021 के विधानसभा चुनाव में दिखाएगी चमत्कार: रजनीकांत

न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 09:47 PM IST
रजनीकांत
रजनीकांत - फोटो : ani
दक्षिण के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत ने कहा कि तमिलनाडु की जनता 2021 विधानसभा चुनाव में बहुत बड़ा चमत्कार दिखाएगी और सबको आश्चर्यचकित कर देगी। 
वहीं, तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीस्वामी ने रजनीकांत के  चमत्कार करने वाले बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा  कि 2021 विधानसभा चुनाव में अन्नाद्रमुक फिर से 2021 में सत्ता में आकर हैट्रिक लगाने वाली है। 
 
2021 assembly elections rajinikanth k. palaniswami
