Partha Chatterjee: एयर एंबुलेंस से भुवनेश्वर एम्स पहुंचाए गए पार्थ चटर्जी, देखते ही लोग चिल्लाने लगे 'चोर-चोर'

पार्थ चटर्जी और उनकी सहयोगी अर्पिता मुखर्जी को कथित एसएसी घोटाले के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। दोन दिन प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की हिरासत में भेजे जाने के बाद टीएमसी नेता तबियत खराब होने की शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद उन्हें शनिवार की शाम एसएसकेएम अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।
#WATCH | West Bengal Minister and former Education Minister of the state, Partha Chatterjee, arrives at Bhubaneswar airport along with ED officials. To be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/Rw7eBYkGsP— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
