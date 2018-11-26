शहर चुनें

India News

पुलिस हिरासत में जेट एयरवेज का यात्री, फोन पर विमान उड़ाने की कर रहा था बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 11:24 AM IST
जे पोद्दार
जे पोद्दार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जेट एयरवेज की कोलकाता से मुंबई जा रही फ्लाइट में सवार एक यात्री को कोलकाता हवाई अड्डे पर सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने हिरासत में ले लिया है। वह फोन पर कथित तौर पर विमान को उड़ाने की बात कर रहा था। यात्री की पहचान जे पोद्दार के तौर पर हुई है। उसे सोमवार सुबह एयरलाइन की फ्लाइट के जरिए कोलकाता से मुंबई जाना था।
सहयात्रियों ने पोद्दार को मास्क लगाकर फोन पर विमान उड़ाने की धमकी देते हुए सुना। यह घटना सुबह 8.30 बजे फ्लाइट संख्या 9W 472 में घटी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। वह यह भी पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है कि यात्री किससे बात करते हुए हमले की धमकी दे रहा था।
 

jet airways central industrial security force threaten जेट एयरवेज
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

