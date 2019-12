एसपीजी बिल राज्यसभा में पास, अमित शाह बोले-गांधी परिवार समेत 130 करोड़ की सुरक्षा हमारी जिम्मेदारी

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on SPG Bill: It's not true that we've brought the SPG Bill by keeping only Gandhi family in mind. Security from Gandhis was withdrawn after the threat assessment analysis even before bringing this bill. pic.twitter.com/hjOCvNfGCr

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Security cannot be made a status symbol. Why demand only SPG? SPG cover is meant for only the 'head of the state', we cannot be giving it to everyone. We don't oppose one family, we are against dynasty politics. https://t.co/Frb1HH8rqo