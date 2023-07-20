Parliament LIVE: संसद के मानसून सत्र का आज से आगाज, मणिपुर मुद्दे पर घिरी सरकार, हंगामे के आसार

Live
#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "...Yesterday, video of a heinous crime with two women came from Manipur before the country...Such an incident puts the country to shame...As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and… pic.twitter.com/I4y2IhQAR6— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023
The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023
