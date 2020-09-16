Parliament Live Updates: मानसून सत्र का तीसरा दिन आज, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर राउत ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस

LiveParliament Live Updates: मानसून सत्र का तीसरा दिन आज, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर राउत ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'MPLAD funds and poor condition of National Highway from Jammu to Srinagar.'— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of JNPT— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020
(Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) ports and concern over national security.' pic.twitter.com/HqltRyCtH0
