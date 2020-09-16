शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament Live Updates News In Hindi Parliament Monsoon Session Proceedings Today Latest News Updates India China Dispute

Live

Parliament Live Updates: मानसून सत्र का तीसरा दिन आज, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर राउत ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 08:35 AM IST
Parliament Live Updates News In Hindi Parliament Monsoon Session Proceedings Today Latest News Updates India China Dispute
loksabha - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच सोमवार से 18 दिनों के मानसून सत्र की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। आज सत्र का तीसरा दिन है। माना जा रहा है कि सदन में आज कई महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा हो सकती है। ऊपरी सदन की कार्यवाही सुबह नौ बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक चलेगी तो लोकसभा की कार्यवाही तीन बजे से शाम के सात बजे तक जारी रहेगी। शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को लेकर शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है। सत्र के दूसरे दिन भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा पर चल रहे विवाद को लेकर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने निचले सदन में बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि चीन एलएसी पर यथास्थिति को बदलना चाहता है। रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि सरकार भारत की अखंडता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए पूरी तरह से प्रतिबद्ध हैं। उनके बयान के बाद विपक्ष ने हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। यहां पढ़ें सदन की कार्यवाही के लाइव अपडेट्स- 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

08:32 AM, 16-Sep-2020

एमपीलैड फंड पर पीडीपी सांसद ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस

पीडीपी सांसद नजीर अहमद लवे ने राज्यसभा में एमपीलैड फंड और जम्मू से श्रीनगर तक राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग की खराब हालत पर शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है।
 
 
विज्ञापन
08:31 AM, 16-Sep-2020

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की चिंता पर राउत ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस

शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने राज्यसभा में जेएनपीटी (जवाहरलाल नेहरू पोर्ट ट्रस्ट) बंदरगाहों के प्रस्तावित निजीकरण और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर चिंता को लेकर शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है। 
 
 
08:24 AM, 16-Sep-2020

मानसून सत्र का तीसरा दिन आज, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा पर राउत ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच सोमवार से 18 दिनों के मानसून सत्र की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। आज सत्र का तीसरा दिन है। माना जा रहा है कि सदन में आज कई महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा हो सकती है। ऊपरी सदन की कार्यवाही सुबह नौ बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक चलेगी तो लोकसभा की कार्यवाही तीन बजे से शाम के सात बजे तक जारी रहेगी। शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को लेकर शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
parliament parliament session
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम में आज कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं, जानें कितनी है कीमत

16 सितंबर 2020

पार्टी के वीडियो का एक दृश्य
Bollywood

करण जौहर की पार्टी में ड्रग्स इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप, मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने की एनसीबी से शिकायत

16 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भाई सोविक के साथ रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती और शौविक को बड़ा झटका, दोस्त की एक करोड़ की कार जब्त

16 सितंबर 2020

Exclusive: Uttarakhand Includes five most expensive states in India
Dehradun

अमर उजाला एक्सक्लूसिव: देश के पांच सबसे महंगे राज्यों में शामिल हुआ उत्तराखंड

16 सितंबर 2020

रवि किशन और अनुभव सिन्हा
Bollywood

रवि किशन के बयान पर बोले अनुभव सिन्हा, भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री में फैली अश्लीलता पर भी बात करें

16 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त, सलमान खान, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सलमान और संजय दत्त के लिए दयालु था मीडिया, रिया चक्रवर्ती के समर्थन में बॉलीवुड का खुला खत

16 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती की जमानत याचिका खारिज करते हुए कोर्ट ने कहा- सबूतों से हो सकती है छेड़छाड़

15 सितंबर 2020

जया बच्चन, कंगना रणौत, रवि किशन
Bollywood

जया बच्चन, रवि किशन और कंगना रणौत के बीच हुआ घमासान, बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने लिया सपा सांसद का पक्ष

15 सितंबर 2020

राष्ट्रीय टेस्टिंग एजेंसी
Bihar

24 घंटे, तीन बसें, 700 किमी का सफर...पर 10 मिनट के कारण खोया पूरा साल

15 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती और सारा अली खान
Bollywood

नाविक का खुलासा, 'टापू पर जाकर सारा, श्रद्धा और रिया चक्रवर्ती के साथ पार्टी करते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत'

15 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स को लेकर संसद में बहस, जया बच्चन पर कंगना रणौत का हमला

सांसद जया बच्चन ने कहा है कि ड्रग्स से बॉलीवुड को बदनाम करने की साजिश की जा रही है। राज्यसभा में जया बच्चन के बयान पर कंगना रणौत ने निशाना साधा है।

15 सितंबर 2020

अधीर रंजन चौधरी 1:11

मानसून सत्र 2020: अधीर रंजन चौधरी बोले- हमें जवानों के सम्मान में बोलने नहीं दिया

15 सितंबर 2020

न्यूज अपडेट 4:02

जया बच्चन के समर्थन में उतरे संजय राउत, राजनाथ सिंह ने लोकसभा में दी LAC की जानकारी समेत बड़ी खबरें

15 सितंबर 2020

राजनाथ सिंह 18:41

संसद से राजनाथ सिंह ने चीन को दिया कड़ा संदेश, कहा- हर परिस्थिति के लिए हैं हम तैयार

15 सितंबर 2020

आदि स्वरूपा 1:56

मंगलुरु: 16 साल की आदि स्वरूपा ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

15 सितंबर 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

मुंबई
India News

क्या आप जानते हैं देश में पिछले 25 साल में इन शहरों, संस्थानों व रेलवे स्टेशनों के बदले गए नाम

आइए आपको बताते हैं कि अबतक किन प्रमुख शहरों, रेलवे स्टेशनों, भवनों व संस्थाओं के नाम बदले गए हैं।    

16 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India News

बिहार के दरभंगा में एम्स के निर्माण को मंजूरी, 1264 करोड़ रुपये की आएगी लागत

16 सितंबर 2020

sasikala
India News

अगले साल जनवरी में रिहा हो सकती हैं शशिकला, पर भरना होगा 10 करोड़ जुर्माना

16 सितंबर 2020

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair
India News

केरल सोना तस्करी: अदालत का स्वप्ना सुरेश को एनआईए हिरासत में सौंपने से इनकार

16 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

क्लोन ट्रेन 21 सितंबर से ट्रैक पर आएंगी, 19 से टिकट बुकिंग; 10 दिन पहले लेना होगा आरक्षण

16 सितंबर 2020

Corona vaccine
India News

डीसीजीआई ने दी ऑक्सफोर्ड के कोविड-19 टीके का परीक्षण दोबारा शुरू करने की अनुमति

16 सितंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात 2002 दंगों का दोषी गिरफ्तार, पेरोल खत्म होने के बाद से था फरार

16 सितंबर 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited