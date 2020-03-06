Parliament Live: सांसदों के निलंबन पर हंगामा, कांग्रेस ने पूछा- किस आधार पर हुई कार्रवाई

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am on 11th March, amid sloganeering by Opposition, demanding presence of the PM in the House and discussion on Delhi violence.— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
Lok Sabha: The Speaker has formed a committee that will inquire about the incidents that happened in the House between March 2 to March 5 and submit its report to Parliament. The Speaker will head this committee. https://t.co/dwBwNbYyTs— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Such behavior should not be displayed in the House. Earlier, inappropriate words were said against the PM and Amit Shah Ji in the House but we did not do anything.— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in Lok Sabha: On behalf of DMK, I request that the suspension of the MPs (7 Congress MPs) be recalled. https://t.co/EHNicURZ32— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: 7 of our MPs were suspended for the entire Budget session, yesterday. We don't know on what basis was this done? This is not a minor thing; We only want a discussion on the issue of Delhi violence. pic.twitter.com/JKKmNQNt90— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am on 11th March, following uproar by the Opposition https://t.co/TnTi6sWiMC— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: I appeal to all including the Govt & Opposition to discuss among themselves to come to some sort of meaningful solution to see that the House functions effectively. pic.twitter.com/vmTLFHag1b— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
#WATCH Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over #DelhiViolence. pic.twitter.com/J4VhyuAqRM— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
