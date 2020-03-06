शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament Live Updates News In Hindi Delhi Riots congress protest loksabha rajyasabha shah

Parliament Live: सांसदों के निलंबन पर हंगामा, कांग्रेस ने पूछा- किस आधार पर हुई कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 03:09 PM IST
Parliament Live Updates News In Hindi Delhi Riots congress protest loksabha rajyasabha shah
संसद LIVE: अधीर रंजन चौधरी - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

दिल्ली हिंसा लेकर विपक्ष ने संसद परिसर में गांधी प्रतिमा के पास प्रदर्शन किया और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का इस्तीफा मांगा। लोकसभा में विपक्षी सांसदों के निलंबन को लेकर कांग्रेस ने पूछा कि किस आधार पर यह कार्रवाई की गई। डीएमके ने निलंबन को वापस लेने की मांग की। जिसपर सरकार की तरफ से संसदीय कार्यमंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने कहा कि जो कल हुआ वैसा 70 सालों में नहीं हुआ था लेकिन ऐसा व्यवहार संसद में शोभा नहीं देता है। वहीं भारी हंगामे के कारण राज्यसभा और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही को 11 मार्च सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया है।
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

02:59 PM, 06-Mar-2020

जेबकतरों को फांसी पर नहीं लटकाया जा सकता

लोकसभा से कांग्रेस के सात सदस्यों के निलंबन को वापस लिए जाने की मांग करते हुए सदन में पार्टी के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा कि ‘जेबकटुवा को फांसी के तख्ते पर नहीं चढ़ाया जा सकता’। चौधरी ने यह भी कहा कि कांग्रेस के सदस्य आसन को ‘पॉप ऑफ द वेटिकन’ की तरह सम्मान देते हैं और उन्होंने कभी आसन का अनादर नहीं किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी के सात सदस्यों को एक साथ शेष सत्र के लिए निलंबित किए जाने का कोई आधार नजर नहीं आता। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदर्शन के दौरान अन्य विपक्षी सदस्य भी थे लेकिन कारण पता नहीं है कि किस आधार पर सातों सदस्यों को निलंबित कर दिया गया। यह छोटी बात नहीं है।
 
संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने चौधरी के बयान के संदर्भ में कहा, ‘निलंबित सदस्यों की तुलना जेबकतरों से करना उचित नहीं लगता। यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हम इससे सहमत नहीं हैं।’ कांग्रेस सदस्यों के निलंबन को उचित ठहराते हुए जोशी ने कहा कि जब भाजपा विपक्ष में थी तो तत्कालीन नेता प्रतिपक्ष लालकृष्ण आडवाणी हमेशा सदस्यों को आसन का अनादर करने वाली किसी भी बात से रोकते थे।

जदयू सांसद राजीव रंजन ने भी चौधरी की टिप्पणी पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने तो खुद अपने सदस्यों को ‘जेबकटुवा’ कह दिया यानी मान लिया कि उनसे गलती हुई है।
विज्ञापन
02:59 PM, 06-Mar-2020

डिजिटल मीडिया के आरएनआई में पंजीकरण के प्रावधान वाला मसौदा विधेयक तैयार :सरकार

डिजिटल मीडिया पर समाचार प्रकाशित करने वालों के लिए समाचार पत्र पंजीयक (आरएनआई) में पंजीकरण के प्रावधान वाले एक विधेयक का मसौदा तैयार कर लिया गया है। सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने संतोष पांडेय के प्रश्न के लिखित उत्तर में बताया कि उनके मंत्रालय ने प्रेस और पुस्तक पंजीकरण अधिनियम-1867 को बदलने के लिए मसौदा ‘प्रेस और पत्रिका पंजीकरण विधेयक 2019’ तैयार किया है।
12:59 PM, 06-Mar-2020

11 मार्च सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए लोकसभा स्थगित

विपक्षा के नारेबाजी के बीच 11 मार्च सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए लोकसभा स्थगित हो गई है। विपक्ष दिल्ली हिंसा पर चर्चा और सदन में प्रधानमंत्री की उपस्थिति की मांग कर रहा था।
 
 
12:44 PM, 06-Mar-2020

सदन में हुई घटनाओं की होगी जांच

अध्यक्ष ने एक समिति बनाई है जो 2 मार्च से 5 मार्च के बीच सदन में हुई घटनाओं की जांच करेगी और अपनी रिपोर्ट संसद में प्रस्तुत करेगी। इस समिति के अध्यक्ष लोकसभा अध्यक्ष होंगे।
 
 
12:33 PM, 06-Mar-2020

संसद में ऐसा व्यवहार शोभा नहीं देता

संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने लोकसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी से कहा, 'इस तरह का व्यवहार संसद में शोभा नहीं देता है। इससे पहले सदन में प्रधानमंत्री और अमित शाह जी के खिलाफ अनुचित शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया गया  लेकिन हमने कुछ नहीं किया।'
 
 
12:31 PM, 06-Mar-2020

सरकार किसी सांसद को नहीं रखना चाहती संसद से दूर

संसजीय कार्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने लोकसभा में कहा, 'सरकार किसी भी सांसद को संसद से दूर नहीं रखना चाहती है। लेकिन जो कल हुआ वह आजाद भारत के 70 सालों में कभी नहीं हुआ था।'
 
 
12:28 PM, 06-Mar-2020

सांसदों का निलंबन हो वापस

डीएमके के सांसद दयानिधि मारन ने लोकसभा में कहा, 'डीएमके की तरफ से मैं अनुरोध करता हूं कि कांग्रेस के सभी सात सांसदों के निलंबन को वापस लिया जाए।'
 
12:26 PM, 06-Mar-2020

हम दिल्ली हिंसा पर चाहते हैं चर्चा

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता प्रतिपक्ष अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा, 'कल हमारे सात सांसदों को पूरे बजट सत्र के लिए निलंबित कर दिया गया। हमें नहीं पता ऐसा किस आधार पर किया गया? यह कोई छोटी चीज नहीं है। हम केवल दिल्ली हिंसा पर चर्चा चाहते हैं।'
 

 
11:25 AM, 06-Mar-2020

11 मार्च तक स्थगित हुई राज्यसभा

विपक्ष के हंगामे के कारण राज्यसभा 11 मार्च सुबह 11 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित हो गई है।
 
 
11:24 AM, 06-Mar-2020

सदन को चलाने के लिए लाएं सार्थक सुझाव

राज्यसभा के सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा, मैं सरकार और विपक्ष सहित सभी से अपील करता हूं कि वे किसी न किसी तरह से सार्थक समाधान के लिए चर्चा करें ताकि सदन प्रभावी ढंग से चल सके।'
 
 
11:10 AM, 06-Mar-2020

लोकसभा 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

कांग्रेस सांसदों के निलंबन को लेकर लोकसभा में काफी हंगामा हुआ। जिसके बाद लोकसभा की कार्यवाही को दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया है।
11:05 AM, 06-Mar-2020

कांग्रेस सांसदों के निलंबन पर बोले अधीर रंजन, जेबकतरों को फांसी पर नहीं लटकाया जा सकता

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के नेतृ्तव में कांग्रेस और अन्य पार्टी के नेताओं ने संसद परिसर में गांधी प्रतिमा के पास प्रदर्शन किया और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर इस्तीफा मांगा। हिंसा में 53 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी और 200 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए थे। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
parliament loksabha rajyasabha amit shah delhi violence
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

big announcements of himachal pradesh budget 2020 for employess and other section
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल बजट: सरकार ने की ये बड़ी घोषणाएं, कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा, भरे जाएंगे 20 हजार पद

6 मार्च 2020

Yes Bank
Banking Beema

Yes Bank का सफर: ग्राहकों को तगड़ा 'ब्याज' बांटने वाला प्राइवेट बैंक कैसे हुआ बर्बाद?

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

VIDEO: हार्दिक पांड्या ने रचा इतिहास, T-20 में ठोके 55 गेंदों में 158 रन, तीन मैच में दूसरा शतक

6 मार्च 2020

Himachal Pradesh budget 2020 Live Updates
Himachal Pradesh

HP Budget 2020: नौकरियां, न्यू पेंशन स्कीम, अनुबंध कर्मचारी, दिहाड़ीदारों की बल्ले-बल्ले

6 मार्च 2020

महिला के साथी राघव ने की उसकी हत्या
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा महिला हत्याकांड में खुलासा, लाइक एप से संपर्क में आया, खुद कबूला क्यों की हत्या

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
India vs Australia
Cricket News

अगर फाइनल भी हुआ रद्द तो फिर क्या होगा, किसे मिलेगी Women T-20 World Cup की ट्रॉफी

6 मार्च 2020

जान्हवी कपूर
विशेष

जान्हवी कपूर की ये हैं 10 अनसुनी कहानियां, धड़क से पहले नकारीं इन सुपरस्टार्स की फिल्म

6 मार्च 2020

रामपुर पहुंचे आजम खां
Moradabad

आजम खां ने कोर्ट से कहा-पुलिस न टॉयलेट करने दे रही, न लंच कराया

6 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: चौथा डेथ वारंट जारी होते ही दोषियों के होश उड़े, घबराहट बढ़ी, मुश्किल से कटी रात

6 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दरिंदों के वकील का दावा, अभी कानूनी विकल्प बाकी, नहीं होगी फांसी

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

6 मार्च कोरोनावायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

6 मार्च कोरोनावायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

6 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस 4:35

कोरोनावायरस को लेकर अफवाहों का बाजार भी गर्म है, जानिए कोरोनावायरस से जुड़े सवालों के जवाब

6 मार्च 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण 2:14

यस बैंक संकट: अपने ही पैसों के लिए मोहताज हैं लोग, जियें तो जियें कैसे

6 मार्च 2020

concept pic 1:45

इन तरीकों से करें कोरोनावायरस से बचाव, वीडियो पूरा जरूर देखें

6 मार्च 2020

यस बैंक 2:25

अगर आप भी हैं यस बैंक के ग्राहक तो घबराइए नहीं बस जान लीजिए ये जरूरी बातें

6 मार्च 2020

होली समारोह 1:28

वाराणसी के मणिकर्णिका घाट पर होली का आयोजन, चिता की राख से खेली गई होली

6 मार्च 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:42

6 मार्च का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुनें अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

6 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस 7:44

कोरोना से निपटने के लिए भारत तैयार साथ ही यस बैंक से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर

6 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस 2:21

कोरोनावायरस का भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर ! लग सकता है 2,548 करोड़ रुपये का झटका

6 मार्च 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

रजनीकांत
India News

देश में शांति बरकरार रखने के लिए कोई भी भूमिका निभाने को तैयार हूं: रजनीकांत

2 मार्च 2020

सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उमर अब्दुल्ला की हिरासत के खिलाफ बहन सारा की याचिका पर पांच मार्च को सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

विधायक नमिता मूंदड़ा
India News

महाराष्ट्र: आठ माह की गर्भवती विधायक ने बजट सत्र में लिया हिस्सा, बोलीं- कर्तव्य और जिम्मेदारी अहम

2 मार्च 2020

Related

अधीर रंजन चौधरी
National

अधीर रंजन को पुलिस जवानों ने संसद भवन की तरफ जाने से रोका, लगाया विशेषाधिकार हनन का आरोप

5 मार्च 2020

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और सांसद गौरव गोगोई
India News

'गोली मारो' वालों को मलाई और दिल्ली हिंसा पर चर्चा की मांग करने वाले निलंबित : गौरव गोगोई

5 मार्च 2020

दिल्ली पुलिस
India News

संसद परिसर में तीन जिंदा कारतूस लेकर घुसा व्यक्ति, पुलिस ने जांच के बाद किया रिहा

5 मार्च 2020

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोनावायरस: राहुल गांधी का केंद्र पर निशाना, कहा- सरकार को बताना चाहिए एक्शन प्लान

5 मार्च 2020

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओम बिरला ने संसद की कार्यवाही से बनाई दूरी, नायडू बोले- ये संसद है बाजार नहीं

5 मार्च 2020

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन
India News

कोरोनावायरस पर राज्यसभा में बोले हर्षवर्धन- जांच के लिए 15 लैब तैयार, 19 और बनाए जाएंगे

5 मार्च 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited