It is time that Modi ji realises it has been 4 years now. People were fed up because of Congress and that is why they chose you. People want to hear your schemes and not criticism of Congress: Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena on PM's speech in Lok Sabha #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8F4GslkyTO— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018
लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी के धन्यवाद भाषण से पहले विपक्ष ने जोरदार हंगामा किया।
7 फरवरी 2018
