शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament budget session live updates loksabha, rajyasabha, opposition, caa, nrc, npr, president

Live

संसद: सीएए, एनआरसी पर सरकार को घेरेगा विपक्ष, राष्ट्रपति के धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर होनी है चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 09:49 AM IST
Parliament budget session live updates loksabha, rajyasabha, opposition, caa, nrc, npr, president
सोनिया गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

संसद का बजट सत्र 31 जनवरी को दोनों सदनों की संयुक्त बैठक में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण के साथ शुरू हुआ और एक फरवरी को बजट पेश किया गया। दोनों सदन आज से राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा शुरू करने के लिए तैयार है। वहीं विपक्ष नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए), राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) और राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनपीआर) को लेकर सरकार को संसद में घेरने के लिए तैयार है। 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

09:35 AM, 03-Feb-2020

कोरोनावायरस पर चर्चा कराने की मांग

भाजपा सांसद विकास महात्मे ने राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल के दौरान कोरोनावायरस को लेकर चर्चा का प्रस्ताव दिया है। उनका कहना है कि इस वायरस को लेकर एहतियातन कदम उठाने की जरुरत है।


 
विज्ञापन
09:39 AM, 03-Feb-2020

गुलाम नबी आजाद और आनंद शर्मा ने राज्यसभा में दिया नोटिस 

कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद और आनंद शर्मा ने राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के बाद प्रस्तावित एनपीआर-एनआरसी के कारण देश में मौजूदा स्थिति को लेकर नियम 267 के तहत व्यवसाय नोटिस के निलंबन का प्रस्ताव दिया है।
 
 
09:30 AM, 03-Feb-2020

पीके कुन्हालीकुट्टी ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग के सांसद पीके कुन्हालीकुट्टी ने जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया की हालिया घटनाओं और भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर और प्रलव्श वर्मा के बयानों को लेकर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है।
 
 
09:17 AM, 03-Feb-2020

संसद: सीएए पर सरकार को घेरेगा विपक्ष, राष्ट्रपति के धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा आज

संसद का बजट सत्र जारी है जिसमें विपक्ष नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए), राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) और राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनपीआर) को लेकर सरकार को संसद में घेरने के लिए तैयार है। वहीं सोमवार को दोनों सदनों में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

सूत्रों के अनुसार कांग्रेस, तृणमूल कांग्रेस, वाम दलों, राष्ट्रीय जनता दल और कुछ अन्य दल सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर पर तत्काल चर्चा की मांग को लेकर राज्यसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दे चुके हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस और कुछ अन्य दल स्थगन प्रस्ताव देने की तैयारी में हैं। 

उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों सदनों में विपक्षी दल सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर पर चर्चा की मांग कर रहे हैं। विपक्ष ने सरकार द्वारा पारित सीएए को असंवैधानिक करार दिया है और इसे उच्चतम न्यायालय में चुनौती दी हुई है। जिसपर इस महीने सुनवाई होनी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
budget session parliament ramnath kovind lok sabha rajya sabha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन: कहलाये हिंदू नेता, रचाई थीं तीन शादियां, कौन हैं तीनों पत्नियां? दो दुष्कर्म के केस

3 फरवरी 2020

Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt
Bollywood

मौत पर खत्म हुई वहीदा रहमान और गुरु दत्त की मोहबत्त, आज तक नहीं पता चली मरने की वजह

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

चीन : कोरोनावायरस से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर हुई 361, बर्ड फ्लू ने भी दी दस्तक

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः अंतिम दौर में बने समीकरण ने दिल्ली चुनाव को बनाया दिलचस्प

3 फरवरी 2020

Swara Bhaskar and Adnan Sami
Bollywood

अदनान सामी को पद्मश्री देने पर तिलमिलाईं स्वरा भास्कर, बोलीं- हमें चप्पल मारो...

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Adnan Sami
Bollywood

अदनान सामी ने खोली पोल, चीन में अपने छात्रों के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार कर रहा पाकिस्तान

3 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबादः बच्चों को बंधक बना चर्चा में आए सुभाष और रूबी का दो बार हुआ पोस्टमॉर्टम, सामने आया ये सच

3 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष से चाकू की नोक पर रेस्टोरेंट में दुष्कर्म

3 फरवरी 2020

विरोध-प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Delhi NCR

जामिया में फिर हुई फायरिंग, दो अज्ञात स्कूटी सवार लोगों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

3 फरवरी 2020

फायरिंग करने वाला शख्स कपिल गुर्जर
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग फायरिंग: सदमे में कपिल का परिवार, भाई ने बताया बेहद सीधा लड़का...

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है... 

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
कोलकाता में सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
India News

कोलकाता : सीएए प्रदर्शन में महिला की मौत, भाजपा नेता ने कहा- बंग्लादेशी तो नहीं?

3 फरवरी 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मनरेगा के लिए आवंटन अंतिम फैसला नहीं, जरूरत पड़ी तो और मिलेगी राशि : वित्त मंत्री

3 फरवरी 2020

Sonia Gandhi
India News

सोनिया गांधी की बिगड़ी तबीयत, सर गंगा राम अस्पताल में भर्ती

2 फरवरी 2020

प्रशांत किशोर
India News

तमिलनाडुः अब स्टालिन की डीएमके के लिए चुनावी रणनीति बनाएंगे प्रशांत किशोर

3 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus: डांस करते छात्र
India News

कोरोनावायरस: भारत वापस लौटे छात्रों में खुशी का माहौल, जमकर किया डांस, देखें वीडियो

2 फरवरी 2020

भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े
India News

भाजपा सांसद अनंत हेगड़े के बिगड़े बोल, गांधी के स्वाधीनता संग्राम को बताया 'ड्रामा'

3 फरवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उद्धव बोले: महाराष्ट्र में लागू नहीं होगा एनआरसी, इसमें नागरिकता साबित करना मुश्किल

2 फरवरी 2020

सोनिया गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए, एनपीआर और एनआरसी को लेकर संसद में सरकार को घेरने के लिए विपक्ष तैयार

3 फरवरी 2020

अनुभव मोहंती
India News

बीजद सांसद मोहंती ने राज्यसभा चुनाव हलफनामे में झूठी शैक्षणिक योग्यता बताई : कांग्रेस

3 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

जामिया के गेट नंबर पांच पर हुई फायरिंग, स्कूटी सवार हुए फरार

जामिया के गेट नंबर पांच के बाहर रविवार देर रात फायरिंग हुई। हालांकि गोली किसी को नहीं लगी। स्कूटी पर सवार होकर दो संदिग्ध फरार हो गए।

3 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:08

कोरोनावायरस: चीन से भारत लाए गए छात्रों ने डांस कर जताई खुशी

2 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:02

चीन के वुहान से 323 भारतीयों को लेकर विशेष विमान पहुंचा दिल्ली, केरल में मिला कोरोना का दूसरा मामला

2 फरवरी 2020

चाइनीज दुल्हन 2:13

कोरोनावायरस से भी नहीं डरा प्यार, चीन से भारत पहुंची दुल्हन, मंदसौर के सिद्धार्थ के साथ रचाई शादी

2 फरवरी 2020

गुजरात 1:21

गुजरात में फिर से लोक गायिका पर नोटों की बारिश, गीता रबारी पर बरसाए गए नोट

2 फरवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बजट सत्र की रणनीति : एनडीए की बैठक में सहयोगी दलों ने दिखाए तीखे तेवर, उठाए सवाल

1 फरवरी 2020

हरियाणा विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः 17 फरवरी से शुरू होगा बजट सत्र, पहले तीन दिन होगी चर्चा, विधायकों से लिए जाएंगे सुझाव

1 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
India News

राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण में सीएए का जिक्र होते ही बजती रहीं तालियां और फिर मचा शोर

31 जनवरी 2020

PM Modi
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले- यह दशक का पहला सत्र, देश को मजबूत नींव की जरूरत

31 जनवरी 2020

सर्वदलीय बैठक
India News

सर्वदलीय बैठक में पीएम बोले- विपक्ष की राय सुनने को तैयार, हर मुद्दे पर हो चर्चा

30 जनवरी 2020

यूपी विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी विधानमंडल का बजट सत्र 13 फरवरी से, जारी की गई अधिसूचना

27 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited