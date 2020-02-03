संसद: सीएए, एनआरसी पर सरकार को घेरेगा विपक्ष, राष्ट्रपति के धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर होनी है चर्चा

Liveसंसद: सीएए, एनआरसी पर सरकार को घेरेगा विपक्ष, राष्ट्रपति के धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर होनी है चर्चा
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vikas Mahatme gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of #coronavirus".— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act". (file pics) pic.twitter.com/XR5loQnV8F— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
Indian Union Muslim League MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over recent incident of firing on protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia&statements of BJP MPs Anurag Thakur&Parvesh Verma that had “potential to disturb harmony”&"aggravate differences”(file pic) pic.twitter.com/e1nhUe0qf8— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
3 फरवरी 2020