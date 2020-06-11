शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Palghar lynching case supreme Court ask Maharashtra Govt and others to file reply on PILs

पालघर भीड़ हिंसा : सीबीआई जांच की मांग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 11:35 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय में गुरुवार को पालघर भीड़ हिंसा मामले पर सुनवाई हुई। अदालत ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार और अन्य को जनहित याचिका पर जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए कहा है। भीड़ द्वारा पीट-पीट कर की गई हत्या के मामले की जांच सीबीआई, एनआईए से कराए जाने का अनुरोध करने वाली याचिकाओं पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार से जवाब मांगा। अब इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई जुलाई के दूसरे हफ्ते में होगी।
palghar lynching supreme court maharashtra government public interest litigation hearing

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

