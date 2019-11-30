शहर चुनें

पाक आतंकवाद के सहारे भारत से लड़ रहा छद्म युद्ध लेकिन कभी जीत नहीं सकता: राजनाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 10:06 AM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पुणे में राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी के 137वें कोर्स की पासिंग आउट परेड कार्यक्रम के दौरान कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद के सहारे भारत से छद्म युद्ध में लिप्त है, लेकिन आज मैं यह पूरी जिम्मेदारी के साथ कहता हूं कि वह इस युद्ध में कभी भी जीत नहीं सकता।
उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह से आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर वैश्विक जगत में पाकिस्तान का पर्दाफाश हुआ है और पूरी दुनिया में0 अलग-थलग किया गया है, इसका बड़ा श्रेय हमारे प्रधानमंत्री की कुशल कूटनीति को जाता है।
 

 
