Padmavati Express Derails: आंध्र प्रदेश में पटरी से उतरी पद्मावती एक्सप्रेस; अधिक जानकारी का इंतजार

आंध्र प्रदेश में तिरुपति से बड़ी खबर आ रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, पद्मावती एक्सप्रेस का एक डिब्बा आज शाम तिरूपति रेलवे स्टेशन पर पटरी से उतर गया। गनीमत रही कि उस डिब्बे में कोई सवार नहीं था। यह घटना तब हुई, जब डिब्बों को ट्रेन से जोड़ा जा रहा था। रेलवे कर्मचारी डिब्बों को पटरी पर लाने के लिए अभियान चला रहे हैं।
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A coach of Padmavathi Express, which did not have any passengers onboard, derailed at Tirupati railway station this evening. The incident took place while the coaches were being connected to the train. Railway staff are conducting operations for coaches… pic.twitter.com/sbacc5EE6S— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
