ईडी ने चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का किया विरोध, सुनवाई 4 नवंबर को 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 05:24 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम
पी चिदंबरम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का विरोध किया है। अपने जवाब में ईडी ने कहा कि चिदंबरम ने व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए अपने कार्यालय का दुरुपयोग किया। नियमित जमानत याचिका पर अगली सुनवाई 4 नवंबर को होगी।
 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 दिन में चार बड़े फैसले सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, देश पर पड़ सकता है गहरा प्रभाव

2 नवंबर 2019

