ईडी ने चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का किया विरोध, सुनवाई 4 नवंबर को 

INX media case: Enforcement Directorate, in their reply copy at Delhi High Court, opposes the bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram, saying that he misused office for personal gains. Hearing in the regular bail plea to be held on 4th November. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yMyqmvjv5p— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर का विशेष राज्य का दर्जा समाप्त करके उसे केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनाया जा चुका है। लद्दाख को भी जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग करके केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बना दिया गया है।
2 नवंबर 2019