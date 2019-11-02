ईडी ने चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का किया विरोध, सुनवाई 4 नवंबर को 

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका का विरोध किया है। अपने जवाब में ईडी ने कहा कि चिदंबरम ने व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए अपने कार्यालय का दुरुपयोग किया। नियमित जमानत याचिका पर अगली सुनवाई 4 नवंबर को होगी।

INX media case: Enforcement Directorate, in their reply copy at Delhi High Court, opposes the bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram, saying that he misused office for personal gains. Hearing in the regular bail plea to be held on 4th November. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yMyqmvjv5p