LIVE: 27 घंटे बाद सामने आए चिदंबरम, सीबीआई टीम दीवार फांदकर घर में घुसी

#WATCH A team of Enforcement Directorate arrives at the residence of Congress leader P Chidambaram at Jor Bagh in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Wew3FrNGcg

Karti Chidambaram tweets "The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some." (file pic) pic.twitter.com/vJ1sWWM8kI