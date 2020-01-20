शहर चुनें

फुटबाल मैदान की अस्थाई दीर्घा गिरने से 50 लोग घायल, बाइचुंग भूटिया भी थे स्टेडियम में मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 03:23 AM IST
बाइचुंग भूटिया (फाइल फोटो)
बाइचुंग भूटिया (फाइल फोटो)
केरल के पलक्कड़ में रविवार को फुटबॉल मैच शुरू होने से ठीक पहले एक स्टेडियम की अस्थायी दीर्घा गिरने से करीब 50 लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने कहा कि इस दौरान भारतीय फुटबॉल के दिग्गज आई एम विजयन और बाइचुंग भूटिया स्टेडियम में मौजूद थे और वे सुरक्षित हैं। 
इस मैच का आयोजन फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी आर धनराजन के परिवार की मदद के लिए किया गया था, जिनकी मृत्यु 29 दिसंबर को दिल के दौरे से हुई थी। पुलिस ने बताया कि शुरुआत गणना के अनुसार करीब 50 लोग घायल हुए हैं, हालांकि किसी को भी गंभीर चोट नहीं आई है।”
