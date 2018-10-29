Punjab: Operation party of Border Out Post Dona Telu Mal apprehended 2 Pakistani nationals in Firozpur who were approaching to the Indian side around 5.10 pm earlier today. 2 IDs of Pakistan Army, cash, 1 Pakistani SIM card, 4 photographs and 2 mobile phones seized from them. pic.twitter.com/4qH6JMuA7g— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
वर्ष 2013 के कुंभ में रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुए हादसे से सबक लेते हुए रेलवे ने इस बार व्यापक तैयारियां की हैं। रेल राज्यमंत्री मनोज सिन्हा ने रविवार को कहा कि इस बार कुंभ मेले के दौरान कोई दुर्घटना नहीं होगी।
29 अक्टूबर 2018