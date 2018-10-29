शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Operation party of Border Out Post Dona Telu Mal apprehended 2 Pakistani nationals in Firozpur

पंजाब बॉर्डर पर भारत में प्रवेश करते हुए पकड़े गए 2 पाकिस्तानी नागरिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पंजाब Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 12:24 AM IST
Operation party of Border Out Post Dona Telu Mal apprehended 2 Pakistani nationals in Firozpur
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब बॉर्डर पर ऑपरेशन दल दोना तेलु मॉल ने फिरोजपुर से 2 पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यो दोनों पाकिस्तानी नागरिक आज सुबह 5.10 बजे भारतीय साइट में पाए गए। इन दोनों के पास से पाकिस्तानी सेना के 2 पहचान पत्र, नकदी, 1 पाकिस्तानी सिम कार्ड, 4 तस्वीरें और 2 मोबाइल फोन जब्त किए गए हैं।
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Road accident in chandauli two killed
Varanasi

चंदौली में ट्रक से कुचलकर दो की मौत, बनारस में बाइक हादसे में दो दोस्तों की मौत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

देश के हर कोने से कनेक्ट हुआ वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट
Varanasi

अब वाराणसी से गुवाहाटी मात्र दो घंटो में, शुरू हुई दैनिक विमान सेवा, दिया गया वाटर कैनन सेल्यूट

29 अक्टूबर 2018

देश भर से जुटे 700 से अधिक संस्कृत विद्वतजनों का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया स्वागत
Varanasi

सीएम योगी ने कहा- विज्ञान की सीमा जहां खत्म होती है, संस्कृत की सीमाएं वहां से शुरू होती है

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

#MeToo में अब अक्षय कुमार की हीरोइन का बड़ा खुलासा, जब मैं 7-8 साल की थी तो एक बूढे़ ने...

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Sayani Gupta
सयानी गुप्ता
sayani gupta
sayani gupta
Bollywood

#MeToo में अब अक्षय कुमार की हीरोइन का बड़ा खुलासा, जब मैं 7-8 साल की थी तो एक बूढे़ ने...

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

रेखा से शादी कर जब घर लौटे विनोद मेहरा तो झटका लगा गहरा, क्योंकि मां ही निकली...

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Vinod Mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Vinod Mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Bollywood

रेखा से शादी कर जब घर लौटे विनोद मेहरा तो झटका लगा गहरा, क्योंकि मां ही निकली...

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

इन क्रिकेटर्स की पत्नियों का पहला करवा चौथ, 'विरुष्का' समेत इन जोड़ियों के लिए होगा सबसे स्पेशल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

kohli and bhuvneshwar
rohit and ritika
विराट कोहली, अनुष्का शर्मा
bhuvneshwar kumar wedding party
Cricket News

इन क्रिकेटर्स की पत्नियों का पहला करवा चौथ, 'विरुष्का' समेत इन जोड़ियों के लिए होगा सबसे स्पेशल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
punjab border pak citizens post dona telu mal arrested पंजाब बॉर्डर पाकिस्तानी नागरिक
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-शिंजो आबे
World

शिंजो आबे से मिले पीएम मोदी, फानुक कारखाने का किया दौरा, जापानी पीएम को मिला यह खास तोहफा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण के चलते दिल्ली-एनसीआर में निर्माण कार्य पर 1 से 10 तक रोक, स्टोन क्रेशर-हॉट मिक्स प्लांट भी बंद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
America

अमेरिका: यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर गोलीबारी में 11 लोगों की मौत, शोक में 3 दिन तक झुके रहेंगे ध्वज

28 अक्टूबर 2018

BJP stands with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa : amit Shah
India News

सबरीमाला विवाद पर बोले शाह, अदालत को वही फैसले सुनाने चाहिएं जिनका पालन हो सके

28 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा सांसद केपी सिंह
Varanasi

यूपीः भाजपा सांसद ने जिला अस्पताल में वार्ड ब्वॉय को जड़ा थप्पड़

28 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अहमदाबाद, इंदौर और पटना के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनें, करा लें अभी रिजर्वेशन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
Varanasi

बिग बी ने निभाया अपना वादा, काशी की संस्था गुड़िया को दिए 25 लाख रुपये

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल बोर्ड की दसवीं की परीक्षा देगी 12 साल की सैफा खातून

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Seven elephants died due to electric current in Odisha
India News

ओडिशा में बिजली का करंट लगने से सात हाथियों की मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Local Sports

खिलाड़ियों ने बहाया पसीना, रणजी ट्रॉफी के लिए यूपी टीम की घोषणा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

This time no accident will happen in Kumbh mela : manoj Sinha
India News

इस बार नहीं होने देंगे कुंभ में कोई हादसा, अच्छी यादें लेकर जाएंगे प्रवासी भारतीय : सिन्हा

वर्ष 2013 के कुंभ में रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुए हादसे से सबक लेते हुए रेलवे ने इस बार व्यापक तैयारियां की हैं। रेल राज्यमंत्री मनोज सिन्हा ने रविवार को कहा कि इस बार कुंभ मेले के दौरान कोई दुर्घटना नहीं होगी।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Atal Bihari adoptive daughter refuses to contest Lok Sabha election from Lucknow
India News

अटल बिहारी की दत्तक पुत्री का लखनऊ से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने से इनकार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

India will now provide Ayurveda treatment in abroad
India News

अब विदेशों में आयुर्वेद का इलाज मुहैया करेगा भारत, आयुष मंत्रालय ने बनाया प्लान

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची लेह रेलवे लाइन पर होंगी हवाई जहाज जैसी प्रेशराइज्ड बोगियां

28 अक्टूबर 2018

UIDAI
India News

सब्सिडी के लिए आधार ई-केवाइसी का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं बैंक : यूआईडीएआई  

28 अक्टूबर 2018

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह बोले- 2019 के नतीजे तय, मोदी फिर बनेंगे प्रधानमंत्री 

28 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मोदी 2019 के आम चुनाव में प्रधानमंत्री पद के लिए मुसलमानों के पसंदीदा उम्मीदवार : शाहनवाज

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर भारत नहीं आएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप, पीएम मोदी का न्योता ठुकराया

28 अक्टूबर 2018

abhishek manu singhvi
India News

कांग्रेस नेता अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी बोले- दुख की बात है कि यूपी के सीएम को संविधान का कोई ज्ञान नहीं है

28 अक्टूबर 2018

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए मदनलाल खुराना
India News

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए मदनलाल खुराना, दिल्ली में दो दिवसीय राजकीय शोक की घोषणा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

थरूर पर भड़के गिरिराज सिंह, बोले, पाकिस्तान होता तो...

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर बिच्छू वाला बयान देने के बाद से शशि थरूर बीजेपी नेताओं के निशाने पर हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि थरूर अगर पाकिस्तान में होते तो उनकी जुबान को चुप करा दिया जाता।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:41

राम जन्मभूमि विवाद मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:45

VIDEO: वो वैज्ञानिक खोज जिसने बदल दी दुनिया की तस्वीर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:43

बीजेपी में शामिल हुए पूर्व इसरो चीफ माधवन नायर, जानिए क्या है इनका इतिहास

28 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:48

पीएसी के जवानों से अधिकारी कटवा रहे अपने खेत में धान, वीडियो वायरल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

Madhvan Nair
India News

इसरो के पूर्व प्रमुख माधवन नायर भाजपा में हुए शामिल, शाह की मौजूदगी में ली सदस्यता

28 अक्टूबर 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
India News

राजस्थान में तीसरी ताकत बनने की कोशिश कर रही बसपा-सीपीआई मिला सकती हैं हाथ

28 अक्टूबर 2018

कर्माटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों के सुपुत्र
India News

कर्नाटक लोकसभा उपचुनाव: शिमोगा सीट के तीन प्रत्याशी हैं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों के सुपुत्र

28 अक्टूबर 2018

उद्धव ठाकरे-अजित पवार
India News

उद्धव के अयोध्या दौरे पर बोलना अजीत पवार को पड़ा भारी, शिवसेना ने बताया नदी का कीड़ा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

कांग्रेस नेता अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी
India News

कांग्रेस ने कहा- पीएम की नीति, आप अपना खून दीजिये, हम आपको भाषण देंगे 

28 अक्टूबर 2018

80 wife's of Islamic State militants returning from Syria to Britain: report
India News

सीरिया से ब्रिटेन वापसी कर रहीं इस्लामिक स्टेट के आतंकियों की 80 पत्नियां: रिपोर्ट

28 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.