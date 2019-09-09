शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   One year old child falls out a moving car in Kerala later rescued

केरल: इडुकी जिले में चलती गाड़ी से गिरी एक साल की बच्ची, बाल-बाल बची, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इडुकी Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 01:32 PM IST
चलती गाड़ी से गिरी एक साल की बच्ची
चलती गाड़ी से गिरी एक साल की बच्ची - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केरल के इडुकी जिले में एक साल की बच्ची चलती गाड़ी से नीचे गिर गई। घटना जिले के मुन्नार क्षेत्र की है। हालांकि बाद में उसे बचाकर उसके माता-पिता को सौंप दिया गया। 
विज्ञापन
इस घटना का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें साफ दिख रहा है कि बच्ची कैसे चलती गाड़ी से नीचे गिर जाती है और पैरों के बल चलती हुई आगे की ओर आती है। वहीं जिस गाड़ी से वह नीचे गिरती है, वो तेज रफ्तार में निकल जाती है।



 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: लिफ्ट में फंसा आठ साल के बच्चे का पैर, घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद बचाया गया

20 अगस्त 2019

Swimming Pool
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः बच्ची स्वीमिंग पूल में गिर गई तो मौसा ने कूदकर उसकी जान बचाई, परिजनों ने दी शिकायत

29 जुलाई 2019

कठुआ के उपायुक्त
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कठुआ की फ्यूज फैक्ट्री से 12 बाल श्रमिकों को बचाया

10 जुलाई 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
पतीले को ब्लेड से काटकर मासूम का सिर आजाद हुआ
Kanpur

खेल-खेल में बड़ी बहन ने छोटी बहन के सिर पर रखा पतीला, दो घंटे तक जिंदगी-मौत के बीच फंसी रही सांस

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक फोटो
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः नहाने गए दो युवक गंगा में समाए, एक को बचाया गया

21 जून 2019

चक्रवाती तूफान वायु
India News

तूफान ‘वायु’ ओमान की ओर मुड़ा, फिर भी 24 घंटे तक हाई अलर्ट पर गुजरात, कई ट्रेनें रद्द

14 जून 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
child falls moving car munnar region idukki district rescued
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अखिलेश यादव की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
Lucknow

रामपुर दौरा रद्द करने के बाद अखिलेश यादव की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, बोले-2022 का चुनाव अकेले ही लड़ेंगे

9 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

प्राइवेट जेट से लेकर आलीशान बंगले के मालिक हैं अक्षय कुमार, कमाई जानकर होश उड़ जाएंगे

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kajal Raghwani
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस काजल राघवानी को हुई ये लाइलाज बीमारी, पोस्ट में लिखा- 'इसमें शर्माने जैसा कुछ नहीं'

9 सितंबर 2019

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

पहली बीवी को तलाक देकर राज कुंद्रा ने शिल्पा से रचाई थी शादी, गिफ्ट किया था 50 करोड़ का बंगला

9 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना के साथ मिलकर अक्षय कुमार ने खुलेआम कर दी थी ऐसी हरकत, हो गए थे गिरफ्तार

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
mercury and venus transit in virgo rashi from 11 september
Predictions

बुध और शुक्र का कन्या राशि में मिलन, इन राशियों पर होगा ज्यादा असर

9 सितंबर 2019

Ram jethmalani death interesting facts about his life and as lawyer
Delhi NCR

जैसे ही कोर्ट में जेठमलानी रखते थे कदम तो बड़े-बड़े वकील ही नहीं जज भी खाते थे खौफ

9 सितंबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

ये हैं अक्षय कुमार के 10 दमदार किरदार, जिन्होंने बनाया राजीव भाटिया को असली सुपरस्टार

9 सितंबर 2019

राम
Delhi NCR

एक पैसे का सिक्का लेकर कराची से आए जेठमलानी ने तय किया 25 लाख रुपये फीस तक का सफर

9 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

बड़े अफसर को रूपजाल में फंसाने का नेता ने दिया 30 लाख का ठेका, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित शाह
India News

शाह ने कहा- पूर्वोत्तर में आतंकवाद की समस्या को सुलझाने के बजाए कांग्रेस ने इसे और फैलाया

कांग्रेस ने पूर्वोत्तर को देश के बाकी हिस्सों से अलग-थलग कर दिया था। कांग्रेस ने पूर्वोत्तर में बांटो और राज करो की नीति का अनुसरण किया।

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एसबीआई लोन
India News

त्योहारी सीजन मे एसबीआई का ग्राहकों को तोहफा, होम लोन पर तीसरी बार घटाई ब्याज दर

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इसरो की उम्मीद और बढ़ी, लैंडर विक्रम को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है

9 सितंबर 2019

एमजे अकबर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एमजे अकबर मामला: प्रिया रमानी ने दर्ज कराए अपने बयान, क्रॉस एग्जामिनेशन शुरू

9 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: डोंगरी में गिरी निर्माणाधीन इमारत, एक की मौक एक घायल

9 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केरल: व्हाट्सएप पर पत्नी को दिया तीन तलाक, अब गिरफ्तार

9 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

व्यभिचार कानून के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगी सेना, बना रहेगा अपराध

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम लैंडर फिर दिखा सकता है अपना पराक्रम

9 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

तिहाड़ में बंद चिदंबरम बोले- किसी अधिकारी ने कुछ गलत नहीं किया, गिरफ्तारी न हो

9 सितंबर 2019

चालान
India News

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़कर नहीं भरे चालान के पैसे तो आपकी इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी होगी महंगी

9 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

त्योहारी सीजन मे एसबीआई का ग्राहकों को तोहफा, होम लोन पर तीसरी बार घटाई ब्याज दर

त्योहारी मौसम शुरू होने से पहले सोमवार को एसबीआई ने कई अवधि के कर्ज की ब्याज दर में 0.10 फीसदी की और कटौती का एलान किया।

9 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:37

हिंदी सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी ऐतिहासिक फिल्म पृथ्वीराज का टीजर रिलीज, अक्षय कुमार ने किया ट्वीट

9 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:11

Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम लैंडर फिर दिखा सकता है अपना पराक्रम

9 सितंबर 2019

चालान 1:49

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़कर नहीं भरे चालान के पैसे तो आपकी इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी होगी महंगी

9 सितंबर 2019

मसूद 1:18

मसूद अजहर को पाकिस्तान की जेल से किया गया रिहा! आईबी का दावा- जैश रच रहा बड़ी साजिश

9 सितंबर 2019

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

27 सितंबर को यूएन में होगा भारत-पाकिस्तान का आमना सामना, पीएम मोदी के बाद इमरान का संबोधन

9 सितंबर 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नारद घोटाला: सीबीआई ने कोलकाता के पूर्व मेयर सहित तीन नेताओं को भेजा समन

9 सितंबर 2019

तालिबान
India News

अमेरिका-तालिबान के बीच अफगान शांति वार्ता रद्द होना भारत के लिए राहत की खबर, जानिए कैसे

9 सितंबर 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने सीबीआई कोर्ट में दायर किया आवेदन, विदेश जाने की मांगी इजाजत

9 सितंबर 2019

मसूद
India News

मसूद अजहर को पाकिस्तान की जेल से किया गया रिहा! आईबी का दावा- जैश रच रहा बड़ी साजिश

9 सितंबर 2019

कामाख्या मंदिर पहुंचे अमित शाह
India News

दो दिवसीय गुवाहाटी दौरे पर गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, कामाख्या मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना 

9 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited