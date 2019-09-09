केरल: इडुकी जिले में चलती गाड़ी से गिरी एक साल की बच्ची, बाल-बाल बची, देखें वीडियो

#WATCH Kerala: A one-year-old child falls out of a moving car in Munnar region of Idukki district. The girl child was later rescued and handed over to the parents. (08.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/tlI7DtsgxU— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस ने पूर्वोत्तर को देश के बाकी हिस्सों से अलग-थलग कर दिया था। कांग्रेस ने पूर्वोत्तर में बांटो और राज करो की नीति का अनुसरण किया।
9 सितंबर 2019