India News

जम्मू कश्मीर: अरनिया सेक्टर में मोर्टार विस्फोट से एक की मौत छह घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 02:51 PM IST
One dead and six injured in a blast in Arnia sector near International Border
जम्मू के अरनिया सेक्टर में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा के पास शुक्रवार को पुराने मोर्टार के विस्फोट से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई जबकि छह लोग घायल हो गए। एक पुलिस अफसर ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है।
 


जिस समय विस्फोट हुआ तब कुछ मजदूर जबोवाल सीमा बेल्ट पर काम कर रहे थे। पुलिस अधिकारी ने आगे कहा कि हमले में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और छह लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।

