It's not just #HappyJumlaDivas. Today also marks 46 days since the #ChhotaModi scam was exposed. PM Modi's silence tells us that "na khaunga, na khane dunga" was yet another jumla. #MaunModi pic.twitter.com/9xhGi0t5iK — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Thanks to the Modi govt for eradicating corruption from the very roots. Jay Shah too says thanks. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/SD8RktANeE — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

PM-MyGovt

An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00

Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/N5SPnQIlsY — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018