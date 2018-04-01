It's not just #HappyJumlaDivas. Today also marks 46 days since the #ChhotaModi scam was exposed. PM Modi's silence tells us that "na khaunga, na khane dunga" was yet another jumla. #MaunModi pic.twitter.com/9xhGi0t5iK— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018
Thanks to the Modi govt for eradicating corruption from the very roots. Jay Shah too says thanks. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/SD8RktANeE— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018
PM-MyGovt— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018
An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00
Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/N5SPnQIlsY
ठाकुर बहुल इलाके से बारात निकालने के लिए हर सरकारी दफ्तर पर गुहार लगा रहा है दलित युवक।
1 अप्रैल 2018