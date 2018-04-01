शहर चुनें

India News

वीडियो: 'नीरव-चोकसी का स्वच्छ अभियान, लोगों को मिले 15 लाख', कांग्रेस मना रही जुमला दिवस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 01:53 PM IST
मोदी-राहुल
मोदी-राहुल
पहली अप्रैल को जहां पूरी दुनिया अप्रैल फूल डे मना रही है वहीं विपक्षी पार्टी कांग्रेस ने इसे हैप्पी जुमला दिवस करार दिया है। कांग्रेस ने ट्विटर पर भाजपा के नारों की तस्वीरों और वीडियो का इस्तेमाल व्यंग्यात्मक लहजे में किया है। पार्टी ने चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा किए गए वादों की खिल्ली उड़ाई है। साल 2014 के लोकसभा चुनावों के दौरान मोदी ने काला धन वापस लाकर हर भारतीय के खाते में 15 लाख रुपए जमा करने का वादा किया था। इसके जवाब में कांग्रेस ने कहा है- अच्छे दिन की वजह से 15 लाख रुपए आप सभी के खाते में 1 अप्रैल 2018 को जमा करवा दिए गए हैं। रेफरेंस नंबर- http://BJP00000420। कुल उपलब्ध राशि- 0 रुपए।
एक वीडियो में कहा गया है कि नोटबंदी के बाद भारत भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त हो गया है क्योंकि स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के पैसों को साफ कर दिया है। जिसके लिए उन्हें एक विदेश यात्रा का तोहफा दिया गया है। वीडियो में कहा गया है कि नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार ने अब तक 2 करोड़ नौकरियां दी हैं। यहां तक कि मंगल ग्रह के एलियन भी भारत आकर काम कर सकते हैं। वीडियो में साल 2014 चुनावों के दौरान भाजपा द्वारा दिए गए नारों की नकल उतारी गई है।

कांग्रेस का कहना है कि मोदी सरकार को भ्रष्टाचार के सभी जड़ों से उन्मूलन करने के लिए धन्यवाद। जय शाह भी धन्यवाद कह रहा है। बढ़ती मंहगाई पर कांग्रेस ने भाजपा पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा है- क्या आप बढ़े हुए दामों से चिंतित हैं? मोदी सरकार ने अभी एक टिप साझा की है जिसके जरिए आप इससे निपट सकते हैं। भाजपा के नई सोच, नई उम्मीद के नारे पर कांग्रेस ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा है- ना ही सोच, ना ही उम्मीद। कांग्रेस ने पीएनबी फ्रॉड मामले पर मोदी की चुप्पी पर सवाल उठाते हुए मौन मोदी करार दिया है।

