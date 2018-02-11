अपना शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के जनकपुरी ईस्ट मेंट्रो स्टेशन पर 50 वर्षीय शख्स ने की सुसाइड की कोशिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 08:48 PM IST
एक बार फिर दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन पर सुसाइड करने का मामला सामने आया है। दिल्ली के जनकपरी ईस्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन पर 50 वर्षीय शख्स ने सुसाइड करने की कोशिश की है। जिसे गंभीर हालत में दीनदयाल उपाध्याय अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि शख्स के पास सुसाइ़ड नोट भी बरामद हुआ है। हालांकि इस बात का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है कि सुसाइड नोट में क्या लिखा है। 



दिल्ली मेंट्रो पीआरओ मोनिंदर यादव के मुताबिक घटना करीब साढ़े पांच बजे की है। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी कई लोगों ने दिल्ली मेट्रो में जान देने की कोशिश की है। वहीं कई लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। 

