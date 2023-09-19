Odisha: जगतसिंहपुर में पारादीप बंदरगाह पर नाव पलटी, तीन लोग लापता; पांच लोगों को बचाया गया

ओडिशा के जगतसिंहपुर में पारादीप बंदरगाह पर एक नाव पलटने की खबर आ रही है। हादसे में तीन लोग लापता बताए जा रहे हैं। उनकी खोज के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जगतसिंहपुर एसपी राहुल पीआर ने कहा कि नाव पर आठ लोग सवार थे। हमने उनमें से पांच का पता लगा लिया है। तीन अभी भी लापता हैं। तलाशी अभियान जारी है।

#WATCH | Odisha: Search and rescue operation underway at the site of a boat capsize at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur; three persons remain missing.