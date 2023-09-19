Odisha: जगतसिंहपुर में पारादीप बंदरगाह पर नाव पलटी, तीन लोग लापता; पांच लोगों को बचाया गया

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
ओडिशा के जगतसिंहपुर में पारादीप बंदरगाह पर एक नाव पलटने की खबर आ रही है। हादसे में तीन लोग लापता बताए जा रहे हैं। उनकी खोज के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जगतसिंहपुर एसपी राहुल पीआर ने कहा कि नाव पर आठ लोग सवार थे। हमने उनमें से पांच का पता लगा लिया है। तीन अभी भी लापता हैं। तलाशी अभियान जारी है।
#WATCH | Odisha: Search and rescue operation underway at the site of a boat capsize at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur; three persons remain missing.
(Earlier Visuals) pic.twitter.com/NnX27iXVom— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed