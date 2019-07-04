शहर चुनें

Odisha: Jagannath yatra in Puri, lakhs of devotees gathered

ओडिशा के पुरी में जगन्नाथ यात्रा शुरू, जुटे लाखों श्रद्धालु

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुरी Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 05:43 PM IST
जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा 2019
जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा 2019 - फोटो : ANI
ओडिशा में विश्वप्रसिद्ध जगन्नाथ यात्रा शुरू हो गई है। बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु यहां जुटे हुए हैं। सरकार ने भगवान जगन्नाथ की वार्षिक रथयात्रा के लिए 10 हजार सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात किए हैं। इस यात्रा में लाखों लोग शामिल हुए हैं।

एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि रथयात्रा में करीब 10 लाख लोगों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है। विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में 10 हजार सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात किए गए हैं। वहीं, भारतीय नौसेना और तटरक्षक बल समुद्र में पहरेदारी करेंगे।




पुलिस महानिरीक्षक (मध्य रेंज) सौमेंद्र प्रियदर्शी ने कहा कि हम वीवीआईपी सुरक्षा से लेकर किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने को तैयार हैं। 

odisha jagannath rath yatra 2019 puri devotees in puri जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा 2019
