ओडिशा के पुरी में जगन्नाथ यात्रा शुरू, जुटे लाखों श्रद्धालु

ओडिशा में विश्वप्रसिद्ध जगन्नाथ यात्रा शुरू हो गई है। बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु यहां जुटे हुए हैं। सरकार ने भगवान जगन्नाथ की वार्षिक रथयात्रा के लिए 10 हजार सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात किए हैं। इस यात्रा में लाखों लोग शामिल हुए हैं।
#JagannathRathYatra begins in Puri in presence of thousands of devotees. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/KTSt8jr0Vu— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Odisha: Celebrations underway in Puri for #JagannathRathYatra. Large number of devotees have gathered to take part in the yatra. pic.twitter.com/183H1m7dxZ— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
4 जुलाई 2019