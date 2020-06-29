शहर चुनें
India News

ओडिशा सरकार ने राज्य में शराब की होम डिलीवरी को दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 07:58 PM IST
liquor
liquor

ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा सरकार को लाइसेंसधारक शराब विक्रेताओं को अपने अधिकृत प्रतिनिधि के माध्यम से राज्य में शराब की होम डिलीवरी की मंजूरी दे दी है। राज्य में तत्काल प्रभाव से आउट स्टिल (ओएस) शराब और ईएनए आधारित देशी शराब (सीएल) की होम डिलीवरी की अनुमति मिल गई है। सरकार ने कहा कि स्थानीय अधिकारियों द्वारा जारी लॉकडाउन आदेशों के अनुपालन के अधीन सुबह सात से शाम छह बजे के बीच शराब की होम डिलीवरी की जा सकती है।
odisha cm odisha liquor home delivery of liquor

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

