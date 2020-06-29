ओडिशा सरकार ने राज्य में शराब की होम डिलीवरी को दी मंजूरी

Odisha Govt allows home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor & ENA based Country Liquor (CL) by licensee himself or his authorized representative (except those situated in containment zones); between 7 am to 6 pm subject to compliance of lockdown orders issued by local authorities. pic.twitter.com/pr9tw0KFvN— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.