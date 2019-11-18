शहर चुनें

संसद: इस वजह से शीतकालीन सत्र में हिस्सा लेने नहीं पहुंचीं नुसरत जहां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 01:19 PM IST
नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो)
नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
पश्चिम बंगाल से तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद और अभिनेत्री नुसरत जहां सोमवार को संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में हिस्सा लेने के लिए नहीं पहुंची क्योंकि वह श्वास संबंधी समस्या से ग्रसित हैं। जिसकी वजह से रविवार को उन्हें कोलकता के अपोलो अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
 


parliament winter session nusrat jahan apollo hospital
नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो)
नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
