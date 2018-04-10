शहर चुनें

हैदराबादः गृहमंत्री बोले- आतंकियों के लिए NSG कमांडो 'सुदर्शन चक्र' से कम नहीं 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 06:04 PM IST
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह मंगलवार को हैदराबाद के पास स्थित इब्राहिमपत्तनम में प्रतिष्ठित आतंक रोधी बल राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा गार्ड (एनएसजी) के क्षेत्रीय परिसर का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे हैं। इस दौरान गृहमंत्री ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि एनएसजी एक विशेष बल है जिसमें बहुआयामी जिम्मेदारी है। आतंकियों के लिए एनएसजी कमांडो 'सुदर्शन-चक्र' से कम नहीं है, जो देश पर हमला करने की फिराक में रहते हैं। 
एक वरिष्ठ एनएसजी अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस नवनिर्मित क्षेत्रीय परिसर का निर्माण साल 2013 में शुरू हुआ था जिस पर कुल लागत 157.84 करोड़ आई है। 200 एकड़ में फैले इस परिसर में आवास और दफ्तर की सुविधा के साथ प्रशिक्षण की अत्याधुनिक सुविधाएं मौजूद हैं। 

एनएसजी का यह परिसर देश के चार क्षेत्रीय हब में शामिल है। मुंबई आतंकवादी हमले के दौरान एनएसजी की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका को देखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया गया था कि आकस्मिक स्थिति में एनएसजी कमांडो की शीघ्र तैनाती के लिए देश भर में विभिन्न जगहों पर एनएसजी केंद्रों का गठन किया जायेगा। 





बता दें कि एनएसजी गृह मंत्रालय के तहत एक विशेष कमांडो फोर्स है, जिसका गठन ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की हत्या के बाद किया गया था। इसका इस्तेमाल मुख्य रूप से आतंकवाद विरोधी गतिविधियों के लिए किया जाता है। 
 
