Now women will also run government vehicles in Kerala, end decades long monopoly of men

केरल में अब महिलाएं भी चलाएंगी सरकारी गाड़ी, खत्म होगा पुरुषों का दशकों लंबा एकाधिकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 05:52 AM IST
passenger vehicle
passenger vehicle
केरल सरकार ने महिलाओं को बराबरी का दर्जा देने के मामले में बड़ा फैसला लिया है। राज्य में सरकारी और सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के प्रतिष्ठानों में अब महिला चालक भी तैनात की जाएंगी। मुख्यमंत्री पी विजयन की अध्यक्षता वाली मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया। सरकार के इस फैसले से पुरुषों का दशकों लंबा एकाधिकार खत्म होगा। 
गौरतलब है कि सरकार ने हाल ही में पुलिस बल में महिलाओं का प्रतिनिधित्व बढ़ाने के प्रयासों के तहत 550 से अधिक सदस्यों के साथ पहली महिला बटालियन का गठन किया था।
kerala news kerala news today women empowerment monopoly vehicles in kerala
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

