कार्ड्स नहीं मैसेजिंग में समा गई है रिश्तों की गरमाहट

एजेंसी, वॉशिंगटन 

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 01:08 PM IST
now people like to use messaging despite of greeting cards for wishing
एक समय रहा है जब अपनी भावनाओं का इजहार करने के लिए पत्र या ग्रीटिंग कार्डों का सहारा लिया जाता था, लेकिन अब नई पीढ़ी को चिट्ठी पत्री पर भावनाओं का इजहार पिछड़ेपन की निशानी महसूस होता है। यह पीढ़ी अब कम शब्दों में टेक्स्ट मैसेजिंग पर भरोसा करती है और उसका बाकायदा रिस्पॉन्स भी देती है।
नए साल या त्यौहारों पर भेजे जाने वाले लाखों संदेशों के पीछे भी यही मनोविज्ञान छुपा हुआ है। न्यूयॉर्क की पेस यूनिवर्सिटी ने 18 से 29 साल के सैकड़ों लोगों पर यह शोध किया है। इसमें प्रतिभागियों से उनके मैसेज करने की आदतों और व्यवहार के बारे में जानकारियां जुटाई गईं।

इसके तहत प्रतिभागियों की मैसेज फ्रीक्वेंसी, संदेश भेजने का तरीका और सोच के बारे में सूचनाएं जुटाई गईं। प्रतिभागियों में इस बात का शोध भी किया गया कि उनके लगाव का कारण क्या रहा या वे नए रिश्ते बनाकर कितने प्रसन्न हैं।

इस शोध में पाया गया कि जिन लोगों के बीच आपस में मैसेजिंग फ्रीक्वेंसी लगातार जारी रही है उनमें लगाव की गुंजाइश उतनी ही अधिक रहती है। इस अध्ययन के दौरान महज 26 फीसदी पुरुष और 74 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने हिस्सा लिया। शोध में पाया गया कि महिलाएं अधिक भावुक होने के कारण छोटे और भावपूर्ण संदेशों को ज्यादा तवज्जो देती हैं। भावनाओं को प्रकट करने में इमोजी का सहारा लेना भी एक चलन बन चुका है। यहां तक कि शोध में पाए गए निष्कर्ष बताते हैं कि जो प्रेमी लगातार मैसेज करते हैं उनका प्रेम जल्द परवान चढ़ता है।
Your Story has been saved!