Non-bailable warrant issued against Renuka Chowdhury in connection with cheating case

धोखाधड़ी के मामले में रेणुका चौधरी के खिलाफ जारी हुआ गैर जमानती वारंट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, खम्मम Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 01:59 PM IST
रेणुका चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
रेणुका चौधरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के खम्मम के न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ने पूर्व मंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी के खिलाफ गैर-जमानती वारंट जारी किया है। अदालत ने वारंट तब जारी किया जब रेणुका ने उन्हें जारी हुए नोटिस को स्वीकार करने से मना कर दिया और मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान पेश नहीं हुई। रेणुका पर आपराधिक मामला चल रहा है। उनपर चार पहले धोखाधड़ी करने का आरोप लगा था। इसी मामले में वारंट जारी किया गया है।
renuka chowdhury non bailable warrant magistrates court cheating ticket notice रेणुका चौधरी गैर जमानती वारंट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

