no official estimate of the black money stashed in Swiss Bank for the last 10 years MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Lok Sabha

काला धन: पिछले 10 साल में स्विस बैंक में रखा गया कितना पैसा, सरकार को पता नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 26 Jul 2021 07:35 PM IST

सार

केंद्र सरकार ने लोकसभा में बताया है कि पिछले 10 वर्षों में स्विस बैंक में कितना काला धन रखा गया है इसके बारे में कोई आधिकारिक अनुमान नहीं है।
स्विस बैंक
स्विस बैंक - फोटो : PTI

विस्तार

वित्त राज्य मंत्री पंकज चौधरी ने सोमवार को लोकसभा में बताया कि पिछले 10 साल में स्विस बैंक में जमा किए गए काले धन का कोई आधिकारिक अनुमान नहीं है। 
india news national black money swiss bank lok sabha
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

