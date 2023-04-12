Politics: केजरीवाल से मिलने पहुंचे नीतीश-तेजस्वी; बोले- विपक्षी पार्टी एक साथ आकर केंद्र के अंदर सरकार को बदले

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने आज राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल से मुलाकात की। केजरीवाल से मुलाकात करने के बाद बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हम अधिक से अधिक विपक्षी पार्टियों को एकजुट करेंगे।
#WATCH | Delhi: "We will unite as many opposition parties as possible," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after meeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/nurci0foTV— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023
