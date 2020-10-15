आंध्र प्रदेश को बड़ी सौगात, गडकरी करेंगे 16 राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों का शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways & MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate & lay the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1411 km worth Rs 15,592 crores in Andhra Pradesh to boost state's economy: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways pic.twitter.com/tibbWCHlnM— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020
