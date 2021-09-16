बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Nitin Gadkari says US Ambassador wants to transfer his business capital from China to India

नितिन गडकरी बोले : अमेरिकी राजदूत अपनी व्यापार पूंजी को चीन से भारत में करना चाहते हैं स्थानांतरित 

एएनआई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Thu, 16 Sep 2021 04:51 AM IST
nitin gadkari - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने बताया कि 8 दिन पहले एक बैठक के दौरान भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत ने मुझसे कहा था कि अमेरिका अपनी पूंजी को चीन से भारत में स्थानांतरित करने में रुचि रखता है। अमेरिका भारत की प्रगति और विकास के लिए अपनी प्रौद्योगिकी और पूंजी के साथ हमारा समर्थन करना चाहता है।
india news national nitin gadkari us ambassador us india business us india relations us india china news us news
