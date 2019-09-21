शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   NIA team today held a search at residence of M Diwan Mujipeer over his association with Ansarulla

आतंकी संगठन अंसारउल्ला से संबंध में एनआईए की छापेमारी, मोबाइल और दस्तावेज जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 05:24 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की टीम ने आज एम दीवान मुजीपीर के आवास पर छापेमारी की। इसके लिए एनआईए की विशेष अदालत ने अंसारउल्ला से संबंधों के चलते वारंट जारी किया था। मुजीपीर के पास से तीन मोबाइल, चार सिम कार्ड, मेमोरी कार्ड और दस्तावेज जब्त किए हैं। 
विज्ञापन



एनआईए ने कहा है कि तमिनलाडु के 16 लोगों के खिलाफ नौ जून 2019 को मामला दर्ज किया गया था। यह मामले उस जानकारी के आधार पर दर्ज किए गए थे कि आरोपी व्यक्तियों ने भारत और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) में रहते हुए आतंकी संगठन अंसारउल्ला बनाया और भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने की साजिश की थी।  
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः गंगा-यमुना का गुस्सा शांत होने की ओर, बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाकों की नींव हिली

21 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

अभिनेत्रियों की ऑनस्क्रीन मौत के बाद सुपरहिट हुईं ये छह फिल्में, दो बार टूटा सलमान खान का दिल

21 सितंबर 2019

तेरे नाम, रॉकस्टार और गजनी
rockstar
Ghajini film poster
sc
Bollywood

अभिनेत्रियों की ऑनस्क्रीन मौत के बाद सुपरहिट हुईं ये छह फिल्में, दो बार टूटा सलमान खान का दिल

21 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

35 साल में कितना बदल गईं सनी देओल की पत्नी, बेटे की फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचीं ऐसे

20 सितंबर 2019

Pooja Deol and Sunny Deol
Pooja Deol and Sunny Deol
पूजा देओल, सनी देओल, प्रकाश कौर
sunny deol and pooja deol
Bollywood

35 साल में कितना बदल गईं सनी देओल की पत्नी, बेटे की फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचीं ऐसे

20 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
प्रयागराज में बाढ़
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः उफान पर नदियां, तेजी से बढ़ रहा है गंगा-यमुना का पानी

21 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद का बड़ा खुलासा, मसाज कराने के लिए शर्मिंदा हूं, छात्रा भी होगी गिरफ्तार !

21 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सशस्त्र सैन्य बल
Education

क्या आप जानते हैं सेनाओं के वो वाक्य, जिनसे झलकता है हमारे सैनिकों का शौर्य व पराक्रम

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
national investigation agency ansarulla raid
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

RBI
Banking Beema

RBI का नया नियम, अब बैंक रोजाना आपके खाते में डालेगा 100 रुपये

21 सितंबर 2019

Rishabh Pant
Cricket News

इन तीन खिलाड़ियों से ऋषभ पंत को खतरा, नहीं बनाए रन तो टीम से पत्ता कटना तय

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

पाठक ने पूछा किसे मानते हैं दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत लड़की, ऋतिक का ये जवाब कर देगा हैरान

21 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पीड़ित छात्रा का चौंकाने वाला बयान, कहा-मैं कार्रवाई से संतुष्ट नहीं

21 सितंबर 2019

kareena kapoor birthday in pataudi palace see photos saifali khan taimur and others
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः मम्मी करीना के जन्मदिन पर देर रात तक जाग रहे थे तैमूर, इस अंदाज में किया विश

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 47वें दिन घाटी के कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

21 सितंबर 2019

इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान-2 से आगे बढ़ा इसरो, अब भारत के इस बड़े मिशन की तैयारी में जुटे वैज्ञानिक

21 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद से पूछा-इस वीडियो में जो शख्स दिखाई दे रहा है वह कौन हैं, स्वामी बोला-बस...

21 सितंबर 2019

Rimi Sen
Bollywood

'हंगामा' मचाकर बॉलीवुड से गायब हो गईं ये एक्ट्रेस, अब इस तरह बिता रही हैं जिंदगी

21 सितंबर 2019

Rafale
World

भारत को मिला पहला राफेल लड़ाकू विमान, धनोआ बोले- पाक ने हमें कम आंका

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चुनाव
India News

21 अक्टूबर को होंगे हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र के विधानसभा चुनाव, जानें क्या है आचार संहिता?

हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान हो चुका है। ऐसे में आपके लिए ये जानना जरूरी है कि आखिरकार क्या होता है चुनाव आचार संहिता।

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आनंद महिंद्रा(फाइल फोटो)
India News

आनंद महिंद्रा ने दिव्यांग बच्चे का वीडियो किया साझा, बोले -इसे देखकर आंसू रोक नहीं पाया

21 सितंबर 2019

आनंद महिंद्रा ट्वीट
India News

बिजनेसमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने शेयर किया बच्चे का वीडियो, देखकर नहीं रोक पाएंगे अपने आंसू

21 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सीबीडीटी ने किया राष्ट्रीय ई-मूल्यांकन केंद्र का गठन, अधिकारियों से बिना मिले होगी टैक्स जांच

21 सितंबर 2019

चुनाव
India News

महाराष्ट्र- हरियाणा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान, खट्टर और फडणवीस क्या फिर बनाएंगे सरकार?

21 सितंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : भाजपा-शिवसेना मिलकर लड़ेंगे चुनाव, फडणवीस को फिर मुख्यमंत्री बनने का भरोसा

21 सितंबर 2019

पवन खेड़ा
India News

भाजपा में उल्टी गंगा बह रही है, लोग सत्ता से बाहर करने को तैयार: कांग्रेस

21 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम और रोवर प्रज्ञान (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

चांद पर हो गई रात, लेकिन इस दिन विक्रम को फिर से ढूंढेगा इसरो

21 सितंबर 2019

MK Stalin met Sonia Gandhi
India News

तमिलनाडु उप-चुनावों में डीएमके-कांग्रेस एक-एक सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

21 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम की सिफारिश, जस्टिस कुरैशी बनेंगे त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस

21 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

21 अक्टूबर को होंगे हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र के विधानसभा चुनाव, जानें क्या है आचार संहिता?

हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान हो चुका है। ऐसे में आपके लिए ये जानना जरूरी है कि आखिरकार क्या होता है चुनाव आचार संहिता।

21 सितंबर 2019

आनंद महिंद्रा ट्वीट 2:25

बिजनेसमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने शेयर किया बच्चे का वीडियो, देखकर नहीं रोक पाएंगे अपने आंसू

21 सितंबर 2019

चुनाव 3:19

महाराष्ट्र- हरियाणा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान, खट्टर और फडणवीस क्या फिर बनाएंगे सरकार?

21 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 6:26

रानू के बाद मोहम्मद रफी की आवाज में बुजुर्ग का गाना वायरल

21 सितंबर 2019

संजय राउतरे 3:53

'नजरिया' में फिल्म निर्माता संजय राउतरे ने बताया अंधाधुन तक का सफर

21 सितंबर 2019

Related

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

मोहन भागवत 24 सितंबर को दिल्ली में संघ की विचारधारा पर विदेशी मीडिया से करेंगे चर्चा

21 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर अदालत ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला

21 सितंबर 2019

विधानसभा चुनाव
India News

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में 21 अक्टूबर को होगा मतदान, 24 अक्टूबर को घोषित होंगे नतीजे

21 सितंबर 2019

चुनाव आचार संहिता
India News

क्या होती है आदर्श आचार संहिता, महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में हुई लागू

21 सितंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीख का एलान
India News

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान, 21 अक्तूबर को मतदान, 24 अक्तूबर को आएंगे नतीजे

21 सितंबर 2019

चुनाव आयोग
India News

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान, 21 अक्टूबर को वोट तो 24 में आएंगे नतीजे

21 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited