नकली नोट मामले में एनआईए की विशेष अदालत ने दो तस्करों को चार साल की सजा सुनाई

West Bengal: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Kolkata today sentenced 4 years of imprisonment to two Fake Indian Currency Note smugglers named Habibur Rahman & Fakirul Seikh. FICN of face value of Rs 2,00,000 & Rs 1,90,000 was recovered from them in March 2017 pic.twitter.com/ja5US2CObF— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
