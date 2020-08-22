शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   NIA inform Special NIA Court that Fazil Fareed Rabins Hameed Sidhiqul Akbar Ahammed Kutty are in UAE

एनआईए ने विशेष अदालत को बताया- यूएई में हैं फरार आरोपी फाजिल, रबिन्स और सिद्दीकुल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 10:59 AM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने शनिवार को कोच्चि में विशेष एनआईए अदालत को सूचित किया कि 'फरार आरोपी फाजिल फरीद, रबिन्स हमीद, सिद्दीकुल अकबर और अहमद कुट्टी संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में हैं।'
एनआईए ने आगे कहा कि 'इसलिए उनके खिलाफ गैर-जमानती वारंट न्यायालय से प्राप्त किया गया है। उनसे जांच करने के लिए इंटरपोल के माध्यम से उनके खिलाफ ब्लू नोटिस जारी करने के लिए कदम उठाए गए हैं।'
 
national investigation agency special nia court absconding investigation blue notice

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

