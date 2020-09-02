शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   NIA files chargesheet in Islamic State in Khorasan Province case against five accused in NIA Special Court

इस्लामिक स्टेट खुरासान मामले में एनआईए ने दाखिल की पांच के खिलाफ चार्जशीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 04:25 PM IST
एनआईए (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
एनआईए (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने इस्लामिक स्टेट खुरासान प्रांत (आईएसकेपी) मामले में पांच आरोपियों के खिलाफ एनआईए विशेष अदालत में चार्जशीट दाखिल की है। एजेंसी ने दिल्ली स्थित विशेष अदालत में ये चार्जशीट बुधवार को दाखिल की। 
islamic state in khorasan province nia national investigation agency iskp

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

