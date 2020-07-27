शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   NIA filed charge sheet against six accused in Nagrota intrusion-transportation module case

नगरोटा घुसपैठ-परिवहन मॉड्यूल मामले में NIA ने छह आरोपियों के खिलाफ आरोप-पत्र दायर किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 07:26 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद नगरोटा घुसपैठ-परिवहन मॉड्यूल मामले में छह आरोपियों के खिलाफ आरोप-पत्र दायर किया है। एनआईए ने बताया कि फिलहाल मामले में आगे की जांच चल रही है।
nia national investigation agency jaish e mohammad nagrota intrusion

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

