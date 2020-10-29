दिल्ली सोना तस्करी मामले में एनआईए ने की गुवाहाटी और सांगली में छापेमारी

National Investigation Agency conducted searches at four locations in Guwahati (Assam) and Sangli (Maharashtra) in connection with a gold smuggling case from Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
The matter relates to the seizure of 83.621 Kgs of smuggled gold bars at New Delhi Railway Station in September.
