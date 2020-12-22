शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   NGT says gas leak at unit near Visakhapatnam in June was due to operational negligence

विशाखापत्तनम: एनजीटी ने कहा, लापरवाही के चलते हुई थी गैस रिसाव की घटना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापत्तनम Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 03:58 PM IST
एनजीटी
एनजीटी - फोटो : NGT

एनजीटी (राष्ट्रीय हरित प्राधिकरण) ने मंगलवार को कहा कि विशाखापत्तनम के पास एक इकाई में जून में हुई गैस रिसाव की घटना परिचालन में लापरवाही की वजह से हुई थी। इस हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। एनजीटी ने फार्मा सिटी और आंध्र प्रदेश में ऐसे अन्य स्थानों का ऑडिट करने का निर्देश भी दिया।
