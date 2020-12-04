शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   NGT directs NCR and other cities with poor air quality to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads

खराब हवा गुणवत्ता वाले शहरों को एनजीटी का निर्देश, सड़कें साफ करने से पहले करें पानी का छिड़काव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 05:00 PM IST
एनजीटी
एनजीटी - फोटो : NGT

ख़बर सुनें
खराब हवा गुणवत्ता की समस्या से जूझ रहे एनसीआर और अन्य शहरों के नगर निगमों के लिए राष्ट्रीय हरित प्राधिकरण (एनजीटी) ने एक निर्देश जारी किया है। शुक्रवार को जारी किए गए इस निर्देश में कहा गया है कि नगर निगम सड़कें साफ करने से पहले उन पर पानी का छिड़काव सुनिश्चित करें। 
