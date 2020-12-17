सीडीएस जनरल रावत ने नेपाल को किया आगाह, श्रीलंका और अन्य देशों से सीख लेने की नसीहत

India's goodwill comes with no strings attached. Nepal is free to act independently in international affairs but must be vigilant & learn from Sri Lanka & other nations which have also signed agreements with other countries in the region: CDS General Bipin Rawat, at an event pic.twitter.com/T2Hc2vps42— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.