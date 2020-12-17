शहर चुनें
सीडीएस जनरल रावत ने नेपाल को किया आगाह, श्रीलंका और अन्य देशों से सीख लेने की नसीहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 10:36 AM IST
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI

देश के चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान चीन के साथ रिश्तों को लेकर इशारों-इशारों में नेपाल को आगाह किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत की सद्भावना किसी डोर से नहीं जुड़ी है। उन्होंने नेपाल को नसीहत दी कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों में वह स्वतंत्र तौर पर कार्य कर सकता है। उसे श्रीलंका और उन अन्य देशों से सीखते हुए सतर्क रहना चाहिए। 
जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि नेपाल को दूसरे देशों से सीखना चाहिए, जिन्होंने इस क्षेत्र के अन्य देशों के साथ भी समझौते किए हैं।

india news national cds general bipin rawat bipin rawat bipin rawat nepali nepal sri lanka asian countries

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

