मुंबई: कई सालों से लोगों से ठगी करने वाले NCP कार्यकर्ता को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, ये कागजात किए बरामद

Maharashtra | One NCP worker has been arrested from Pune for allegedly cheating a number of people in the last two years. Fake Aadhaar card, PAN card were recovered from him. He has been remanded to 4-day police custody: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022
